Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : MMK to implement new blast furnace decarbonisation technology

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During the construction of blast furnace No. 11 at Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), SMS Group will employ decarbonisation technology to ensure high environmental standards at the facility.

By using 'syngas' (synthesis gas), which is a combination of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, SMS Group will improve the efficiency of MMK's processes, as their technology replaces a large part of the solid carbon fuel in the blast furnace process, setting the stage for greater decarbonisation in the future. SMS Group's subsidiary, Paul Wurth, designed this newly developed, environmentally friendly technology, which will be employed at blast furnace No.11. By blowing synthesis gas into the blast furnace shaft, CO2 emissions will be reduced, and the productivity of the furnace will also be increased.

"We welcome the opportunity to continue working with MMK in developing and implementing such innovative solutions" said Georges Rassel, CEO at Paul Wurth. He continued, "this solution will allow our customer to quickly achieve a significant reduction in CO2 emissions with a relatively small investment".

The contract for the blast furnace No.11 project was signed in June 2021. Advanced technologies developed by the Paul Wurth company will be used in the construction of the new blast furnace, which will allow MMK to meet very high environmental efficiency standards.

"Part of our contribution to this project is the manufacturing technology, but also supporting the manufacturing process in using syngas, which can be blown into the blast furnace shaft", highlighted Dr. Thomas Hansmann, the technical director of Paul Wurth, and head of Metallurgy at SMS Group. "This technology has the potential to deliver a significant reduction in emissions. It is a flexible system, which allows for an increase in overall performance".

SMS Group has 150 years of experience in technology and equipment for steel production and supports clients like MMK all over the world. Through the company Paul Wurth, a subsidiary of SMS Group, they offer customers a wide range of services, including for the construction, maintenance and servicing of whole blast furnaces, but also of Direct Reduction Furnaces, under license from Midrex®. SMS Group's technological solutions are supporting the transformational movement of the global steel sector towards a low-carbon, environmentally friendly steel future.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
12:52aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK to implement new blast furnace decarbonisation ..
PU
01/18PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK and Danieli will build new reheating furnaces a..
PU
01/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : Report on the results of voting at the extraordinar..
PU
01/13PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : New Video Tour of MMK
PU
01/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK leads Russia's flat-rolled and coated steel seg..
PU
01/12PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK among winners of international investor relatio..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK is among winners of Silver Threads National Cor..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : Datana's artificial intelligence to improve product..
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK announces the EGM results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 547 M - -
Net income 2021 3 069 M - -
Net cash 2021 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,82x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 9 211 M 9 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 1,16 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-9.14%9 242
ARCELORMITTAL10.57%32 708
NUCOR CORPORATION-12.10%28 387
TATA STEEL LIMITED8.64%19 850
POSCO4.19%18 095
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION2.69%15 547