Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Notification of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Notification of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works

Company's Location: ul.Kirova 93, Magnitogorsk, 455000, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia

Form of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: absentee voting.

The deadline for receiving of voting ballots (ballots submission date): December 24th, 2021.

Date and time of drawing up (fixing) the list of persons entitled to participation in the Meeting: November 29th, 2021 at the close of business.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:

Payment of dividends on PJSC MMK's placed shares based on the performance results for nine months of 2021 Reporting Year.

Postal address for delivery of completed ballots: Magnitogorsk Branch of Joint Stock Company "STATUS", Karl Marx prospect, 212, Magnitogorsk, 455008.

The website address where the electronic form of the voting ballot can be filled-in:https://online.rostatus.ru/

The e-mailaddress to which the persons entitled to participate at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can send their filled-in voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru

Information (materials) to be presented to the persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC MMK will be available for review from December 03d, 2021 on the Internet Web site: http://mmk.ru/corporate_governance/disclosure_of_information/materials_to_the_sharehol ders_meeting,

as well as, if there are no obstacles (restrictions) related to the measures taken in the Russian Federation and (or) the Chelyabinsk region to ensure the sanitary-epidemiologicalwell-being of the population in connection with the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), at the addresses: Magnitogorsk Branch of Joint Stock Company "STATUS", Karl Marx prospect 212, Magnitogorsk; or Shareholders Relations Group, Pushkina prospect 6, Magnitogorsk (offices 421 and 426), on business days from 09.00 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. (on Friday from 09.00 a.m. till 4:15 p.m), lunch break from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., local time. For more detailed information on the agenda, please call: + 7 (3519) 24-73-88,25-45-73,25-60-22 or contact us by e-mail:shareholder@mmk.ru, chereshenkov.pn@mmk.ru.

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS OF PJSC MMK, PLEASE NOTE!

The dividends on the Company's shares will be transferred in accordance with the details indicated in the Registered Person Questionnaire kept by the Company's registrar Joint Stock Company "STATUS" (for the questionnaire form, please, visit the registrar's web-site at: https://rostatus.ru/). In case of any changes in the passport details, missing of changed bank details and/or postal address, the shareholders shall provide to the Company's registrar a filled-up Registered Person Questionnaire (if sent by mail or delivered through a representative, the questionnaire shall be notarized).

If any of shareholders' details are missing or incorrect the Company shall not be held liable for non-payment of dividends! For more details, please call: +7 (3519) 25-60-22, 25- 60-23.

Postal address for sending the documents confirming the right to a reduced tax rate: Corporate Secretary of PJSC MMK, ul.Kirova 93, Magnitogorsk, 455000, Chelyabinsk region, Russia.

You can connect to a free service of the Shareholder's Area.

"STATUS Online. Shareholder's Area" - a multifunctional and safe tool for remote servicing of shareholders and participation in the issuer's corporate actions.

Pursuant to the decision of PJSC MMK's Board of Directors, the shareholders have an opportunity to vote on all issues of the agenda of the Extraordinary general shareholders' meeting remotely, using the Service. To get an accesses to the Service, please:

Apply to the service centers of Joint Stock Company STATUS. Complete an application form and get your log-in and password. Start enjoying the benefits of the Service!*

We recommend to use Yandex or Google Chrome as convenient and secure browsers. You may access the service from any user device - smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop. You may also use the "Status Online" mobile application.

If you have any questions regarding the Service, please contact us by e-mail:office@rostatus.ru, shareholder@mmk.ruor call: in Moscow: +7 (495) 280-04-87, in