Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works : Notification of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

11/23/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works

Company's Location: ul.Kirova 93, Magnitogorsk, 455000, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia

Form of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: absentee voting.

The deadline for receiving of voting ballots (ballots submission date): December 24th, 2021.

Date and time of drawing up (fixing) the list of persons entitled to participation in the Meeting: November 29th, 2021 at the close of business.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting:

Payment of dividends on PJSC MMK's placed shares based on the performance results for nine months of 2021 Reporting Year.

Postal address for delivery of completed ballots: Magnitogorsk Branch of Joint Stock Company "STATUS", Karl Marx prospect, 212, Magnitogorsk, 455008.

The website address where the electronic form of the voting ballot can be filled-in:https://online.rostatus.ru/

The e-mailaddress to which the persons entitled to participate at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can send their filled-in voting ballots: shareholder@mmk.ru

Information (materials) to be presented to the persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of PJSC MMK will be available for review from December 03d, 2021 on the Internet Web site: http://mmk.ru/corporate_governance/disclosure_of_information/materials_to_the_sharehol ders_meeting,

as well as, if there are no obstacles (restrictions) related to the measures taken in the Russian Federation and (or) the Chelyabinsk region to ensure the sanitary-epidemiologicalwell-being of the population in connection with the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), at the addresses: Magnitogorsk Branch of Joint Stock Company "STATUS", Karl Marx prospect 212, Magnitogorsk; or Shareholders Relations Group, Pushkina prospect 6, Magnitogorsk (offices 421 and 426), on business days from 09.00 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. (on Friday from 09.00 a.m. till 4:15 p.m), lunch break from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., local time. For more detailed information on the agenda, please call: + 7 (3519) 24-73-88,25-45-73,25-60-22 or contact us by e-mail:shareholder@mmk.ru, chereshenkov.pn@mmk.ru.

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS OF PJSC MMK, PLEASE NOTE!

The dividends on the Company's shares will be transferred in accordance with the details indicated in the Registered Person Questionnaire kept by the Company's registrar Joint Stock Company "STATUS" (for the questionnaire form, please, visit the registrar's web-site at: https://rostatus.ru/). In case of any changes in the passport details, missing of changed bank details and/or postal address, the shareholders shall provide to the Company's registrar a filled-up Registered Person Questionnaire (if sent by mail or delivered through a representative, the questionnaire shall be notarized).

If any of shareholders' details are missing or incorrect the Company shall not be held liable for non-payment of dividends! For more details, please call: +7 (3519) 25-60-22, 25- 60-23.

Postal address for sending the documents confirming the right to a reduced tax rate: Corporate Secretary of PJSC MMK, ul.Kirova 93, Magnitogorsk, 455000, Chelyabinsk region, Russia.

You can connect to a free service of the Shareholder's Area.

"STATUS Online. Shareholder's Area" - a multifunctional and safe tool for remote servicing of shareholders and participation in the issuer's corporate actions.

Pursuant to the decision of PJSC MMK's Board of Directors, the shareholders have an opportunity to vote on all issues of the agenda of the Extraordinary general shareholders' meeting remotely, using the Service. To get an accesses to the Service, please:

  1. Apply to the service centers of Joint Stock Company STATUS.
  2. Complete an application form and get your log-in and password.
  3. Start enjoying the benefits of the Service!*

We recommend to use Yandex or Google Chrome as convenient and secure browsers. You may access the service from any user device - smartphone, tablet, PC or laptop. You may also use the "Status Online" mobile application.

If you have any questions regarding the Service, please contact us by e-mail:office@rostatus.ru, shareholder@mmk.ruor call: in Moscow: +7 (495) 280-04-87, in

Magnitogorsk: +7 (3519) 25-60-22,25-60-23,24-73-88,25-45-73.

Disclaimer

OAO MMK - Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
03:49aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : Notification of the Extraordinary General Sharehold..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK tops ESG Transparency Ranking of Russian compan..
PU
11/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Group's online shop is recognised as the best i..
PU
11/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK wind gold at Metal-Expo
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK wins Best Exhibition Stand Award at Metal-Expo ..
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK inks cooperation agreement with Turkich Coskuno..
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : MMK Trading House – among the best metal sale..
PU
11/17PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNITOGORSK IRON : S&p global upgrades mmk's sustainability rating
PU
11/16Kamaz, mmk and ural signed a cooperation agreement
AQ
11/16PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : S&P Global upgrades MMK's sustainability rating
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 747 M - -
Net income 2021 3 231 M - -
Net cash 2021 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,53x
Yield 2021 28,8%
Capitalization 9 368 M 9 339 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,84 $
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS12.26%9 339
NUCOR CORPORATION124.99%34 202
ARCELORMITTAL42.80%28 709
TATA STEEL LIMITED81.00%18 858
POSCO3.31%17 869
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION40.21%14 942