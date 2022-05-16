Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-12
2907.00 RUB   +0.21%
06:00aFinland's Atria sells fast food business in Russia to Cherkizovo
RE
03/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP"(MISX : GCHE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
02/21PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finland's Atria sells fast food business in Russia to Cherkizovo

05/16/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 16 (Reuters) - Finland's Atria said on Monday it had sold its fast food business in Russia, Sibylla Rus, to Russian meat producer Cherkizovo for about 8 million euros ($8.34 million).

Atria said the Russian business accounted for about 2% of the group's total net sales and had been profitable.

The Finnish company said it would record a capital gain of about 2 million euros from the divestment and a translation loss of about 10 million euros.

The translation loss is recognized in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), but it has no effect on the group's equity or cash flow, Atria said.

It had said in March it would exit its fast food business in Russia, after selling its industrial subsidiary in April 2021.

Cherkizovo said the deal included 4,400 fast-food shops in Russia and former members of the Soviet Union, equipment and recipes, but excluded rights to the Sibylla trademark.

The Russian company, one of the biggest meat producers in the country, said the deal was in line with its strategy to boost its presence in food service business.

The deal has received a preliminary nod from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).

($1 = 0.9595 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Poland; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATRIA OYJ 2.15% 9.01 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.88% 158.25 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.27% 132 End-of-day quote.-5.46%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP 0.21% 2907 End-of-day quote.-1.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.34% 64.278 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
06:00aFinland's Atria sells fast food business in Russia to Cherkizovo
RE
03/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZO : GCHE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
02/21PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group showcases its products at the Gulfood 2022 trade exhibi..
PU
02/18Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
02/18PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Results of PJSC “Cherkizovo Group” Board of Directors Meetin..
PU
02/17PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 an..
PU
02/17PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo notches 19 gold medals at Prodexpo 2022
PU
02/14PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group donates equipment to Belgorod veterinarians
PU
02/14PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group to build new pig farms in the Tambov Region
PU
02/11PJSC CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for January 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 158 B 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net income 2021 16 898 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2021 76 216 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 7,32%
Capitalization 123 B 1 902 M 1 902 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 4,87%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP-1.26%1 902
CORTEVA, INC.17.32%40 144
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.32%2 745
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.27.00%2 130
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD25.67%1 722
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD19.59%1 472