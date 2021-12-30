Log in
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
Public Joint Stock "Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group celebrates upcoming New Year with charitable initiatives

12/30/2021 | 07:47am EST
Moscow, Russia - December 30 - Cherkizovo Group, Russia's largest meat producer, has sent its warmest New Year wishes to schoolchildren and kids from disadvantaged families. The Company organized traditional New Year performances, provided festive decorations to schools and social institutions, and gave sweet treats to the children.

In what has already become a kind tradition, Cherkizovo Group brought the New Year cheer to schoolchildren, orphaned youngsters, and kids from large and deprived families. The Company gifted candy packs and other New Year presents to over 1,300 children in the Lipetsk, Penza, Moscow, Oryol, Tambov, Tula and Bryansk regions, as well as in the Altai Territory. In regions like Oryol and Moscow, Cherkizovo also hosted New Year parties for kids with pre-arranged visits by Father Frost and Snow Maiden.

During the week-long New Year charity drive, the Company also delivered its products to a number of social institutions.

"Cherkizovo Group invests a great deal in social and charity programs across the regions of its operation, and this year is no different. We put in a lot of work in these New Year parties so that everybody, especially kids, could have some holiday cheer and a taste of miracle in their lives," says Anastasia Mikhailova, Head of Communications at Cherkizovo Group.

Cherkizovo staff also stepped up and took part in the New Year Tree of Kindness campaign put on by the Podari Zhizn charity foundation. The initiative aims to bring holiday spirit to children who have to ring in the New Year at hospital. The Company employees donated a total of 70 presents to the foundation.

2005-2021 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
