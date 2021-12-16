Public Joint Stock "Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group shares ESG experience

Moscow, Russia - December 16 - Andrey Novikov, Head of Investor Relations at Cherkizovo Group, took part in the 8thCongress "Innovative Practice: Science Plus Business" by Innopraktika and Lomonosov Moscow State University to discuss ESG implementation. In his speech, he focused on the Company's contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

The expert session "ESG in Agro: Green or Carbon?" was held by the Innopraktika non-governmental development institution as part of the 8th Congress "Innovative Practice: Science plus Business". The event saw representatives of the agricultural sector share their experience in ESG implementation.

According to experts, the world agriculture accounts for some 20-30 % of the global carbon footprint, its main sources being livestock production and land use. In Russia though, the Federal State Statistics Service attributes just 7 % of all GHG emissions to agriculture, with domestic agricultural majors putting a big premium on the green agenda: the Russian ESG ranking includes manufacturers of fertilizers and livestock products, and Russian banks are willing to offer preferential interest rates to more sustainable companies.

"Of course, environmental protection remains among the key ESG focus areas for Cherkizovo Group as an FMCG market leader. Our core contribution here is the fact that we have historically based our meat production business around poultry and pork, as chicken and pigs emit only a fraction of GHG compared to other livestock. Fostering poultry and pork production is fully in line with the global decarbonization trend," said Andrey Novikov, Head of Investor Relations at Cherkizovo Group.

According to Boris Levin, Deputy Chief of Staff for the CEO of PhosAgro, sustainable development is of utmost priority for the company. In addition to international agencies and investors, PhosAgro's compliance with ESG principles is also predicated on the company's consumers calling for eco-friendly products with no carbon footprint. In 2020, PhosAgro adopted a climate strategy that targets a 14 % reduction in emissions by 2028.

Like Cherkizovo Group, PhosAgro participates in the Innopraktika-initiated Innagro bioproduct testing program. "In 2021, we conducted successful trials of biological crop protection agents on cereals, fruits, and vegetables that yielded an increase in grain and strawberry harvest by up to 10 % and by 38 % respectively," said Boris Levin.

According to Vladimir Avdeenko, Head of Agro- and Biotechnology Development at Innopraktika,thanks to the scale-up of the Innagro project in 2021, more than 20 Russian regions were able to test crop protection agents and feed additives.

"The use of biologicals in production brings us closer to regenerative agriculture, which then translates into better soil fertility, higher biodiversity, and healthier products. The Innagro project is Innopraktika's contribution to the green agenda. In 2022, we plan to widen the biological treatment areas, as well as to expand Innagro's portfolio with innovations to protect crops from viruses," said Vladimir Avdeenko.