Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP

(GCHE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock "Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group shares ESG experience

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, Russia - December 16 - Andrey Novikov, Head of Investor Relations at Cherkizovo Group, took part in the 8thCongress "Innovative Practice: Science Plus Business" by Innopraktika and Lomonosov Moscow State University to discuss ESG implementation. In his speech, he focused on the Company's contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

The expert session "ESG in Agro: Green or Carbon?" was held by the Innopraktika non-governmental development institution as part of the 8th Congress "Innovative Practice: Science plus Business". The event saw representatives of the agricultural sector share their experience in ESG implementation.

According to experts, the world agriculture accounts for some 20-30 % of the global carbon footprint, its main sources being livestock production and land use. In Russia though, the Federal State Statistics Service attributes just 7 % of all GHG emissions to agriculture, with domestic agricultural majors putting a big premium on the green agenda: the Russian ESG ranking includes manufacturers of fertilizers and livestock products, and Russian banks are willing to offer preferential interest rates to more sustainable companies.

"Of course, environmental protection remains among the key ESG focus areas for Cherkizovo Group as an FMCG market leader. Our core contribution here is the fact that we have historically based our meat production business around poultry and pork, as chicken and pigs emit only a fraction of GHG compared to other livestock. Fostering poultry and pork production is fully in line with the global decarbonization trend," said Andrey Novikov, Head of Investor Relations at Cherkizovo Group.

According to Boris Levin, Deputy Chief of Staff for the CEO of PhosAgro, sustainable development is of utmost priority for the company. In addition to international agencies and investors, PhosAgro's compliance with ESG principles is also predicated on the company's consumers calling for eco-friendly products with no carbon footprint. In 2020, PhosAgro adopted a climate strategy that targets a 14 % reduction in emissions by 2028.

Like Cherkizovo Group, PhosAgro participates in the Innopraktika-initiated Innagro bioproduct testing program. "In 2021, we conducted successful trials of biological crop protection agents on cereals, fruits, and vegetables that yielded an increase in grain and strawberry harvest by up to 10 % and by 38 % respectively," said Boris Levin.

According to Vladimir Avdeenko, Head of Agro- and Biotechnology Development at Innopraktika,thanks to the scale-up of the Innagro project in 2021, more than 20 Russian regions were able to test crop protection agents and feed additives.

"The use of biologicals in production brings us closer to regenerative agriculture, which then translates into better soil fertility, higher biodiversity, and healthier products. The Innagro project is Innopraktika's contribution to the green agenda. In 2022, we plan to widen the biological treatment areas, as well as to expand Innagro's portfolio with innovations to protect crops from viruses," said Vladimir Avdeenko.


2005-2021 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
01:29pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group shares ESG experience
PU
01:59aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Results of PJSC “Cherkizovo Group” Board of D..
PU
12/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for November..
PU
12/10PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group poised to consolidate 100 % in Tambov Tu..
PU
12/10Public Joint Stock Company "Cherkizovo Group" planned to acquire the remaining 50% stak..
CI
12/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group wraps up harvesting campaign
PU
12/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), October 2021
PU
12/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group shares results of testing of Innagro bio..
PU
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Development of meat product exports discussed at MGIMO
PU
11/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Petelinka and Pava-Pava win Product of the Year awards
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 B 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net income 2020 15 177 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2020 64 632 M 877 M 877 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
Yield 2020 9,26%
Capitalization 120 B 1 624 M 1 623 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 4,87%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP47.67%1 612
CORTEVA, INC.19.03%33 595
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.51%17 546
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-25.35%4 012
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-20.34%2 660
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-32.99%1 401