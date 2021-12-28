Log in
Public Joint Stock "Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo acquires turkey producer Krasnobor for RUB 1.9 bn

12/28/2021 | 04:27am EST
Moscow, Russia - December 28 - Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE) has reached an agreement to acquire Russia's third largest turkey producer Krasnobor based in Tula for RUB 1.9 bn, including debt. This acquisition is set to bolster Cherkizovo's position in the fast-growing market of turkey products and create strong synergies with the meat processing facilities that the Group will build in the Tula Region.

AIC Mikhailovsky (part of Cherkizovo Group) has agreed with the owners of Krasnobor to acquire their stakes in the company. Russia Partners Fund will sell 57.7 %, Arkady Levin, the founder of Krasnobor - 24.5 %, with the remaining 17.8 % to be bought from minority shareholders. The deal for a total consideration of RUB 1.9 bn, including Krasnobor's debt of RUB 600 m, has already been approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and KPMG acted as Cherkizovo Group's advisers on the deal.

Founded back in 2000, Krasnobor owns turkey breeding and production facilities in the Leninsky and Novomoskovsky districts of the Tula Region. It offers a wide range of products under the Krasnobor brand and ranks third in the Russian turkey market, boasting output of 27.2 thousand tonnes of live-weight turkey meat last year. Cherkizovo Group's Tambov Turkey (Pava Pava brand) holds the second place with 57 thousand tonnes produced in 2020 (2021 guidance is about 80 thousand tonnes).

"The acquisition of Krasnobor is in line with our strategy to ramp up production of turkey, which enjoys a steadily growing demand. We plan to increase our share in this promising market both organically and through M&A activity. It is also important for us that Cherkizovo will be involved in turkey production in the Tula Region, whose role continues to grow in our business: in the next few years, we will build a large meat processing cluster there and expect synergies arising between the Krasnobor sites and our new facilities," says Sergey Mikhailov, CEO of Cherkizovo Group.

2005-2021 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 B 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net income 2020 15 177 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2020 64 632 M 879 M 879 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
Yield 2020 9,26%
Capitalization 121 B 1 646 M 1 645 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 23 496
Free-Float 4,87%
Managers and Directors
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov CEO, General Director & Director
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
R Firsanov Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "CHERKIZOVO GROUP49.37%1 646
CORTEVA, INC.21.41%33 851
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.6.42%19 411
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-23.48%4 126
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-19.31%2 668
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-31.37%1 445