Public Joint Stock "Cherkizovo : Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov visits the Otechestvenny Product plant

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
Pravdinsk, Russia - December 20 - Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region, took a tour of the new patties production facility of the Otechestvenny Product plant and discussed the prospects for expanding the region's meat production capacities with Cherkizovo Group's Head of Investment Projects Department Leonid Izmailov.

Mr. Alikhanov's visit began with a tour of the new production complex for manufacturing beef patties that are shipped to Burger King restaurants all across the country. The project attracted over a billion roubles of investment and generated more than 100 jobs in the region, with its current production capacity boasting some 200 million patties (or more than 14,000 tonnes) a year.

During this guided tour, Mr. Alikhanov was able to see the entire cycle of the complex: from the production of ground meat to the packaging and shipment of finished products. The governor then visited the plant's lab that monitors the composition and quality of meat. The tour concluded with a tasting of patties freshly cooked in the oven.

The Otechestvenny Product plant was founded in 1999 and became part of Cherkizovo Group in 2010. It produces over 11,000 tonnes of ham under the Cherkizovo, Imperiya Vkusa, and METRO Chef (METRO's private label) brands. The plant's headcount stands at 328 employees. Otechestvenny Product is a resident of the Special Economic Zone in the Kaliningrad Region.

"I am delighted that Cherkizovo Group, the nation's largest meat producer, has chosen the Kaliningrad Region to implement its investment projects.Today, we discussed the plant's development prospects, including the construction of an additional line to ramp up the production. It is important for us to see new jobs being created in agriculture and food processing, which is one of the key industries of today," says Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region.

"On behalf of our company, I would like to extend gratitude to Mr. Alikhanov, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Kaliningrad Region administration for supporting this project. The construction of the beef patties production facility coincided with the stringiest COVID-related restrictions to date, but we have managed to pull through and deliver this project on time. Going forward, we will be able to double the production of beef burger patties and ramp up our ham volumes," says Leonid Izmailov, Head of Investment Projects Department at Cherkizovo Group.


2005-2021 CHERKIZOVO GROUP

