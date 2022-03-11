Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Igor Makovskiy: our task is to maintain the reliability of power supply and 45 thousand jobs in the production organizations of partners

03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
10 March 2022

Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, held an open meeting with equipment and materials manufacturers, representatives of construction and installation organizations, where they discussed plans for further joint work in the face of unprecedented sanctions pressure on the economy of our country.

The head of the energy company stressed that while ensuring the unconditional reliability of power supply to all categories of consumers, the support of specialized partner companies and the importance of maintaining jobs in them come to the fore.

As a reminder, more than 45,000 specialists work in 320 partner organizations of the Company, whose efforts the uninterrupted operation of the power grid infrastructure in 20 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, where more than 30 million people live depend on.

In a direct dialogue, answering questions of the audience, General Director noted that in the implementation of production programs, priority will be given to enterprises that have their own resources and means in the regions. Manufacturers and customers must make every effort to create a sovereign energy product. It is it which will become an absolute guarantee of the energy security of the country.

In turn, the head of one of the production enterprises, Vladimir Shatunin, thanked Igor Makovskiy for the traditionally frank conversation and said that joint determination would be the key to a positive future result.

"Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region are interested in maximizing the use of the production potential of enterprises in the regions of our presence. In modern realities, cooperation with domestic suppliers, without exaggeration, becomes a matter of security and sustainable operation of the electric grid complex," Igor Makovskiy summed up.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
