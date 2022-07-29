Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock Rosseti Centre : Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Eduard Sheremetsev took part in a round table on import substitution

07/29/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 July 2022
On 27 July, a round table was held at the site of the Main Analytical Centre of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, which brought together representatives of such major Russian companies as Russian Railways, Rosatom, RusHydro, Inter RAO, as well as organizations of the power grid complex. The event was joined by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Eduard Sheremetsev. The participants shared their experience in choosing an automated enterprise management system of domestic development, its implementation and use.

The event was opened by Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, emphasizing that the issue of import substitution in the IT field is very acute. The key to its successful solution is the joint and well-coordinated work of the relevant ministry, software developers, integrators and customer companies.

The head of the Companies noted that the specialists of the energy company analyzed the enterprise management systems according to such criteria as the implementation experience in Russia, the availability of industry solutions, as well as the possibility of technical support and timely installation of updates. Compliance with these conditions will ensure the technological independence and information security of critical infrastructure companies.

"We are faced with the task in the near future to choose a domestic platform that meets all the requirements of reliability, security, scalability and performance in order to form an import substitution strategy in the field of information technology this year and move forward," stated General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:27:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
02:29pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Ed..
PU
07/26PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Power engineers from Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre..
PU
07/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Pavel Malkov and Igor Makovskiy discussed the moderniz..
PU
07/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Specialists of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and V..
PU
07/15IGOR MAKOVSKIY : The “Branch Day” allowed to openly discuss topical issues of ..
PU
07/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : A seminar was held in Izhevsk for heads of training ce..
PU
07/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy launched the eighth labour season of st..
PU
07/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Igor Makovskiy announced winners of the drawing compet..
PU
07/04PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSSETI CENTRE : Power engineers of Russia together with the government..
PU
07/01IGOR MAKOVSKIY : a rapid deployment grouping shows high readiness to solve core tasks
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 10 411 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI CENTRE-40.58%170
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.45%166 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.86%83 881
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.82%80 582
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.62%66 794
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.51%66 046