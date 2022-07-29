Public Joint Stock Rosseti Centre : Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Eduard Sheremetsev took part in a round table on import substitution

28 July 2022

On 27 July, a round table was held at the site of the Main Analytical Centre of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, which brought together representatives of such major Russian companies as Russian Railways, Rosatom, RusHydro, Inter RAO, as well as organizations of the power grid complex. The event was joined by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Eduard Sheremetsev. The participants shared their experience in choosing an automated enterprise management system of domestic development, its implementation and use.

The event was opened by Igor Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region, emphasizing that the issue of import substitution in the IT field is very acute. The key to its successful solution is the joint and well-coordinated work of the relevant ministry, software developers, integrators and customer companies.

The head of the Companies noted that the specialists of the energy company analyzed the enterprise management systems according to such criteria as the implementation experience in Russia, the availability of industry solutions, as well as the possibility of technical support and timely installation of updates. Compliance with these conditions will ensure the technological independence and information security of critical infrastructure companies.

"We are faced with the task in the near future to choose a domestic platform that meets all the requirements of reliability, security, scalability and performance in order to form an import substitution strategy in the field of information technology this year and move forward," stated General Director of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region Igor Makovskiy.

