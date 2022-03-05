Log in
    MRKC   RU000A0JPPL8

ROSSETI CENTRE

(MRKC)
Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Alexey Smirnov discussed the issues of reliability of power supply in the Kursk region

03/05/2022 | 01:59am EST
4 March 2022

On 4 March, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy and First Deputy Governor and Head of the Operational Headquarters in the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov held a working meeting.

The main topic of discussion was high-quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the Kursk region in the border areas.

Igor Makovskiy emphasized that medical and socially significant facilities are under special control of power engineers.

During the meeting, it was also noted that well-established logistics and information exchange with clear interaction with regional authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and municipalities, allow the power engineers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in any situation in a timely manner.

The administration of the Kursk region highly appreciates the activities of Rosseti Centre's specialists.

"By ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers throughout the region, even in emergency situations, Rosseti Centre's specialists make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development and stability of the entire region," said First Deputy Governor Alexey Smirnov.

"Our main task was and remains to increase the reliability of the power grid complex, which guarantees high-quality, uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Today we are paying special attention to the operation of Distribution Zones in the border areas. The border Distribution Zones confirmed that they are ready to mobilize all necessary forces and means in a timely manner and promptly respond to any challenges," stressed Igor Makovskiy.

Disclaimer

IDGC of Centre JSC published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 06:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 463 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 26,3%
Capitalization 117 M 79,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 29 967
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROSSETI CENTRE
Duration : Period :
Rosseti Centre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,23 RUB
Average target price 0,56 RUB
Spread / Average Target 141%
Managers and Directors
Igor Vladimirovich Makovsky Chairman-MB, Director General & Executive Director
Artem Gennadievich Aleshin First Deputy CEO-Finance & Economy
Andrey Yuryevich Zemskov Head-Investment Department
Aleksander V. Shevchuk Independent Director
Alexander Viktorovich Golovtsov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROSSETI CENTRE-44.53%79
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-3.21%12 513
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-8.66%8 049
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-15.24%6 168
ENEVA S.A.-7.14%3 299
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED11.60%1 608