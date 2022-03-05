Rosseti Centre : Igor Makovskiy and Alexey Smirnov discussed the issues of reliability of power supply in the Kursk region

4 March 2022

On 4 March, General Director of Rosseti Centre, PJSC - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga region, PJSC Igor Makovskiy and First Deputy Governor and Head of the Operational Headquarters in the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov held a working meeting.

The main topic of discussion was high-quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the Kursk region in the border areas.

Igor Makovskiy emphasized that medical and socially significant facilities are under special control of power engineers.

During the meeting, it was also noted that well-established logistics and information exchange with clear interaction with regional authorities, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and municipalities, allow the power engineers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in any situation in a timely manner.

The administration of the Kursk region highly appreciates the activities of Rosseti Centre's specialists.

"By ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers throughout the region, even in emergency situations, Rosseti Centre's specialists make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development and stability of the entire region," said First Deputy Governor Alexey Smirnov.

"Our main task was and remains to increase the reliability of the power grid complex, which guarantees high-quality, uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Today we are paying special attention to the operation of Distribution Zones in the border areas. The border Distribution Zones confirmed that they are ready to mobilize all necessary forces and means in a timely manner and promptly respond to any challenges," stressed Igor Makovskiy.