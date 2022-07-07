Public Joint Stock Rosseti Volga : 31. Notice of Substantial Fact «Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and its agenda»

Notice of Substantial Fact
«Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer
and its agenda»
1. General Data
1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making
Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company
the Issuer:
1.2. Address of the Issuer specified in the Unified State
410031, Saratov Region, Saratov,
Register of Legal Entities:
42/44 Pervomayskaya St.
1.3. Issuer's primary state registration number (OGRN)
1076450006280
(if any):
1.4. Issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) (if
6450925977
any):
1.5. Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of Russia:
04247-Е
http://www.rossetivolga.ru
1.6. Internet page address used by the issuer for
information disclosure:
http://www.e-
disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131
1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact)
10.06.2022
about which the notice was made
Date of adoption by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors of the resolution to hold a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors or the date of making another resolution, which, in accordance with the Issuer's charter, its internal documents or good business practices, is the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: June 10, 2022.
Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer: date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint Stock Company- June 10, 2022.
Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Joint-Stock Company:
On election of the General Director of the Company for a new term.
On determination of the person authorized to exercise the rights and obligations of the Employer in relation to the General Director of the Company.
If the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer contains issues related to exercise of rights with regard to certain securities of the Issuer, the identification attributes of such securities shall be indicated: the agenda of the meeting does not contain the issues related to the exercise of rights with regard to certain securities of the Issuer.
3.1. Deputy General Director
on Corporate Governance
(on the basis of the Power of Attorney
N. L. Rebrova
dated July 07, 2021 No. D/21-230)
3.2. Date
June_ 10, 2022
