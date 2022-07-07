Public Joint Stock Rosseti Volga : 31. Notice of Substantial Fact «Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and its agenda»

Notice of Substantial Fact

«Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer

and its agenda»

1. General Data

2. Content of the Notice

Date of adoption by the Chairman of the Issuer's Board of Directors of the resolution to hold a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors or the date of making another resolution, which, in accordance with the Issuer's charter, its internal documents or good business practices, is the basis for holding a meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors: June 10, 2022.

Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer: date of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint Stock Company- June 10, 2022.

Agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Joint-Stock Company:

On election of the General Director of the Company for a new term. On determination of the person authorized to exercise the rights and obligations of the Employer in relation to the General Director of the Company.