Public Joint Stock Rosseti Volga : 32. Notice of Substantial Fact   “Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the agenda thereof as well as of certain resolutions taken by the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer”

Notice of Substantial Fact

"Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer

and the agenda thereof as well as of certain resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

(Supervisory Board) of the Issuer"

1. General Data

1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making organization) or name (for a non-profit organization) of Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company the Issuer: 1.2. Address of the Issuer specified in the Unified State 410031, Saratov Region, Saratov, Register of Legal Entities: 42/44 Pervomayskaya St. 1.3. Issuer's primary state registration number (OGRN) 1076450006280 (if any): 1.4. Issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) (if 6450925977 any): 1.5. Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of Russia: 04247-Е 1.6. Internet page address used by the issuer for http://www.rossetivolga.ru http://www.e- information disclosure: disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131 1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact) 10.06.2022 about which the notice was made

2. Content of the Notice Information on the quorum of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the voting results:

11 out of 11 elected members of the Board of Directors took part in the meeting. The quorum for the meeting of the Board of Directors is present.

Voting results on issue No. 1: "FOR" - 9, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 2.

Voting results on issue No. 2: "FOR" - 9, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 2. Content of resolutions made by the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer:

ISSUE No. 1. On election of the General Director of the Company for a new term.

RESOLUTION PASSED:

To elect Vladimir Anatolyevich Ryabikin as General Director of Rosseti Volga, PJSC from June 12, 2022 to June 09, 2023 inclusive for a new term.

ISSUE No. 2. On determination of the person authorized to exercise the rights and obligations of the Employer in relation to the General Director of the Company.

RESOLUTION PASSED:

To authorize Andrey Valerievich Ryumin, General Director of Rosseti, PJSC to exercise on behalf of Rosseti Volga, PJSC the rights and obligations of the employer in relation to the General Director of the Company, including to determine the terms of the employment contract with the General Director of the Company and sign an employment contract, additional agreements to it and agreements related to the termination of the employment contract.