    MRKV   RU000A0JPPN4

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSSETI VOLGA

(MRKV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-05
0.0301 RUB    0.00%
Public Joint Stock Rosseti Volga : 32. Notice of Substantial Fact   “Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the agenda thereof as well as of certain resolutions taken by the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer”

07/07/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Notice of Substantial Fact

"Details of arrangement of a meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer

and the agenda thereof as well as of certain resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

(Supervisory Board) of the Issuer"

1. General Data

1.1. Full corporate name (for a profit-making

organization) or name (for a non-profit organization) of

Rosseti Volga, Public Joint-Stock Company

the Issuer:

1.2. Address of the Issuer specified in the Unified State

410031, Saratov Region, Saratov,

Register of Legal Entities:

42/44 Pervomayskaya St.

1.3. Issuer's primary state registration number (OGRN)

1076450006280

(if any):

1.4. Issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) (if

6450925977

any):

1.5. Issuer's unique code assigned by the Bank of Russia:

04247-Е

1.6. Internet page address used by the issuer for

http://www.rossetivolga.ru

http://www.e-

information disclosure:

disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=12131

1.7. Date of occurrence of the event (substantial fact)

10.06.2022

about which the notice was made

  1. 2. Content of the Notice

  2. Information on the quorum of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer and the voting results:
    11 out of 11 elected members of the Board of Directors took part in the meeting. The quorum for the meeting of the Board of Directors is present.
    Voting results on issue No. 1: "FOR" - 9, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 2.
    Voting results on issue No. 2: "FOR" - 9, "AGAINST" - 0, "ABSTAIN" - 2.
  3. Content of resolutions made by the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer:

ISSUE No. 1. On election of the General Director of the Company for a new term.

RESOLUTION PASSED:

To elect Vladimir Anatolyevich Ryabikin as General Director of Rosseti Volga, PJSC from June 12, 2022 to June 09, 2023 inclusive for a new term.

ISSUE No. 2. On determination of the person authorized to exercise the rights and obligations of the Employer in relation to the General Director of the Company.

RESOLUTION PASSED:

To authorize Andrey Valerievich Ryumin, General Director of Rosseti, PJSC to exercise on behalf of Rosseti Volga, PJSC the rights and obligations of the employer in relation to the General Director of the Company, including to determine the terms of the employment contract with the General Director of the Company and sign an employment contract, additional agreements to it and agreements related to the termination of the employment contract.

  1. Date of the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), at which the resolutions were made: June 10, 2022.
  2. Date of preparation and number of the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer, at which the resolutions were made: Minutes No. 26 dated June 10, 2022.
  1. If the agenda of the meeting of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the Issuer contains issues related to exercise of rights with regard to certain securities of the Issuer, the identification attributes of such securities shall be indicated: the agenda of the meeting does not contain the issues related to the exercise of rights with regard to certain securities of the Issuer.
    3. Signature
  1. Deputy

General Director

on Corporate Governance

(on the basis of the Power of Attorney

N. L. Rebrova

dated July 07, 2021 No. D/21-230)

(signature)

3.2. Date

June_ 14, 2022

Disclaimer

IDGC of Volga JSC published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 10:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
