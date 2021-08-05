Log in
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

08/05/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 
05-Aug-2021 / 20:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For Immediate Release  05 August 2021

PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 06 August 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 16:00 London time (18:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210806 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9125 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-334-2082 United States Toll 866-575-6539 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 1398933 Russian conference ID: 1846165 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US71922G2093 
Category Code:  NOR 
TIDM:           PHOR 
LEI Code:       25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   119339 
EQS News ID:    1224506 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224506&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 437 M - -
Net income 2021 1 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 061 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 6,41%
Capitalization 8 160 M 8 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,01 $
Average target price 55,04 $
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO47.27%8 160
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-1.65%12 710
ICL GROUP LTD43.28%9 366
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-17.36%9 166
UPL LIMITED66.64%8 081
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED47.00%6 421