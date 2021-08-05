OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 05-Aug-2021 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For Immediate Release 05 August 2021

On 06 August 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 16:00 London time (18:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210806 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9125 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-334-2082 United States Toll 866-575-6539 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 1398933 Russian conference ID: 1846165 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

