OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

05 August 2021
PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date
On 06 August 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 16:00 London time (18:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York).
The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.
Webcast links:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210806
Participant dial-in numbers:
Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767
Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283
United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9125
United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377
United States Toll-Free +1 323-334-2082
United States Toll 866-575-6539
Conference ID numbers:
English conference ID: 1398933
Russian conference ID: 1846165
