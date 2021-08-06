OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 -3

Other financial assets 302 311 Current assets 89,286 67,630 Total assets 351,357 320,018 Equity Share capital 372 372 Share premium 7,494 7,494 Retained earnings 117,668 90,757 Actuarial losses (717) (717) Foreign currency translation reserve 9,077 9,581 133,894 107,487 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 114 129 Total equity 134,008 107,616 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 112,194 103,824 Deferred tax liabilities 11,778 11,578 Lease liabilities 3,545 4,268 Defined benefit obligations 931 945 Non-current liabilities 128,448 120,615 Loans and borrowings 35,667 55,316 Trade and other payables 42,510 29,869 Income tax payable 4,371 1,000 VAT and other taxes payable 4,307 3,675 Lease liabilities 2,046 1,927 Current liabilities 88,901 91,787 Total equity and liabilities 351,357 320,018 Six months ended 30 June RUB million 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 59,278 26,218 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 13,816 13,646 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 188 41 Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions 73,282 39,905 (Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,154) 1,200 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (3,383) 867 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (459) 1,452 Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid 67,286 43,424 Income tax paid (8,862) (2,200) Finance costs paid (2,512) (2,211) Cash flows from operating activities 55,912 39,013 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (21,073) (18,552) Borrowing cost capitalised paid (618) (583) Other (4) 396 Cash flows used in investing activities (21,695) (18,739) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs 15,787 43,647 Repayment of borrowings (23,246) (55,881) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent (6,119) (8,843) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (30) Lease payments (954) (823) Cash flows used in financing activities (14,532) (21,930) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,685 (1,656) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 8,460 8,236 Effect of exchange rates fluctuations (1,036) 1,213 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 27,109 7,793 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: IR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 119447 EQS News ID: 1224758 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224758&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)