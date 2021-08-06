Log in
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/05
4571 RUB   -0.93%
4571 RUB   -0.93%
10:31aOJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 -3-
DJ
10:31aOJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 -2-
DJ
10:31aOJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 Financial Results
EQ
OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 -3-

08/06/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Other financial assets                            302           311 
 
Current assets                                    89,286        67,630 
 
Total assets                                      351,357       320,018 
 
Equity 
Share capital                                     372           372 
Share premium                                     7,494         7,494 
Retained earnings                                 117,668       90,757 
Actuarial losses                                  (717)         (717) 
Foreign currency translation reserve              9,077         9,581 
 
 
                                                  133,894       107,487 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests  114           129 
 
Total equity                                      134,008       107,616 
 
Liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                              112,194       103,824 
Deferred tax liabilities                          11,778        11,578 
Lease liabilities                                 3,545         4,268 
Defined benefit obligations                       931           945 
 
Non-current liabilities                           128,448       120,615 
 
 
Loans and borrowings                              35,667        55,316 
Trade and other payables                          42,510        29,869 
Income tax payable                                4,371         1,000 
VAT and other taxes payable                       4,307         3,675 
Lease liabilities                                 2,046         1,927 
 
Current liabilities                               88,901        91,787 
 
Total equity and liabilities                      351,357       320,018 
 
                                                                          Six months ended 30 June 
RUB million                                                               2021         2020 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating profit                                                          59,278       26,218 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                             13,816       13,646 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   188          41 
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions         73,282       39,905 
(Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,154)      1,200 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables                        (3,383)      867 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables                           (459)        1,452 
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid          67,286       43,424 
Income tax paid                                                           (8,862)      (2,200) 
Finance costs paid                                                        (2,512)      (2,211) 
 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                      55,912       39,013 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets        (21,073)     (18,552) 
Borrowing cost capitalised paid                                           (618)        (583) 
Other                                                                     (4)          396 
 
 
Cash flows used in investing activities                                   (21,695)     (18,739) 
 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs                        15,787       43,647 
Repayment of borrowings                                                   (23,246)     (55,881) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent                              (6,119)      (8,843) 
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests                                -            (30) 
Lease payments                                                            (954)        (823) 
 
 
Cash flows used in financing activities                                   (14,532)     (21,930) 
 
 
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents                      19,685       (1,656) 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January                                    8,460        8,236 
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations                                     (1,036)      1,213 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June                                      27,109       7,793 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US71922G2093 
Category Code:  IR 
TIDM:           PHOR 
LEI Code:       25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   119447 
EQS News ID:    1224758 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224758&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

