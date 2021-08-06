OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 -3

Other financial assets 302 311
Current assets 89,286 67,630
Total assets 351,357 320,018
Equity
Share capital 372 372
Share premium 7,494 7,494
Retained earnings 117,668 90,757
Actuarial losses (717) (717)
Foreign currency translation reserve 9,077 9,581
133,894 107,487
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 114 129
Total equity 134,008 107,616
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings 112,194 103,824
Deferred tax liabilities 11,778 11,578
Lease liabilities 3,545 4,268
Defined benefit obligations 931 945
Non-current liabilities 128,448 120,615
Loans and borrowings 35,667 55,316
Trade and other payables 42,510 29,869
Income tax payable 4,371 1,000
VAT and other taxes payable 4,307 3,675
Lease liabilities 2,046 1,927
Current liabilities 88,901 91,787
Total equity and liabilities 351,357 320,018
Six months ended 30 June
RUB million 2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit 59,278 26,218
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation 13,816 13,646
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 188 41
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions 73,282 39,905
(Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,154) 1,200
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (3,383) 867
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (459) 1,452
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid 67,286 43,424
Income tax paid (8,862) (2,200)
Finance costs paid (2,512) (2,211)
Cash flows from operating activities 55,912 39,013
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (21,073) (18,552)
Borrowing cost capitalised paid (618) (583)
Other (4) 396
Cash flows used in investing activities (21,695) (18,739)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs 15,787 43,647
Repayment of borrowings (23,246) (55,881)
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent (6,119) (8,843)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (30)
Lease payments (954) (823)
Cash flows used in financing activities (14,532) (21,930)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,685 (1,656)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 8,460 8,236
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations (1,036) 1,213
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 27,109 7,793
