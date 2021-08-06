|
OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 Financial Results
06-Aug-2021 / 17:30 MSK
|
For Immediate Release
|
6 August 2021
PhosAgro Publishes 2Q and 1H 2021 Financial Results
Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announced its consolidated IFRS financial results for the second quarter (2Q) and first half (1H) of 2021.
2Q and 1H 2021 highlights
Revenue for 2Q 2021 increased by 48.0% year-on-year to RUB 88.7 billion (USD 1.2 billion).
Revenue for 1H 2021 increased by 42.2% year-on-year to RUB 176.3 billion (USD 2.4 billion). The growth was largely a result of implementation of the Company's long-term development strategy, which has enabled the launch of new production capacities and improved the efficiency of existing facilities. The rise in revenue was also driven by an improvement in the Company's sales structure in favour of high-margin fertilizers at a time of higher average sales prices in global markets.
In 2Q 2021, EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 38.8 billion (USD 523 million). Upgrades to production assets, improved efficiency of the main production lines and an increase self-sufficiency of key feedstocks enabled the Company to achieve an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 43.7%.
In 1H 2021, EBITDA increased by 83.4% year-on-year to RUB 73.1 billion (USD 984 million). EBITDA margin for the period rose to 41.5%.
In 2Q 2021, free cash flow amounted to RUB 19.0 billion (USD 256 million), a more than nine times higher year-on-year, driven by working capital optimisation.
In 1H 2021, free cash flow amounted to RUB 34.2 billion (USD 461 million), up 68.8% year-on-year.
In 2Q and 1H 2021, adjusted net profit amounted to RUB 24.1 billion (USD 325 million) and RUB 45.3 billion (USD 610 million), respectively. These results for 2Q and 1H 2021 are four times and two times higher year-on-year, respectively.
As of 30 June 2021, net debt had decreased by RUB 30.5 billion since the end of 2020, amounting to RUB 126.3 billion (USD 1.7 billion). The net debt/EBITDA ratio had dropped to 1.07x as of the end of 2Q 2021.
Financial and operational highlights
|
Financial highlights
|
RUB mln
|
2Q
2021
|
2Q
2020
|
Chng
%
|
1H
2021
|
1H
2020
|
Chng
%
|
Revenue
|
88,682
|
59,938
|
48.0%
|
176,261
|
123,996
|
42.2%
|
EBITDA*
|
38,785
|
19,126
|
102.8%
|
73,094
|
39,864
|
83.4%
|
EBITDA margin
|
43.7%
|
31.9%
|
11.8 pp
|
41.5%
|
32.1%
|
9.3 pp
|
Net profit
|
30,308
|
20,879
|
45.2%
|
48,652
|
5,291
|
819.5%
|
Adj. net profit**
|
24,099
|
5,646
|
326.8%
|
45,328
|
22,237
|
103.8%
|
Free cash flow
|
19,002
|
2,021
|
840.2%
|
34,217
|
20,274
|
68.8%
|
|
30.06.2021
|
31.12.2021
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
126,343
|
156,875
|
|
|
|
|
ND/LTM EBITDA
|
1.07x
|
1.86x
|
|
|
|
RUB/USD rates: average 2Q 2021 rate: 74.2; average 2Q 2020 rate: 72.4; as of 30 June 2021: 72.4; as of 31 December 2020: 73.9.
* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.
** Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss.
Commenting on the Company's financial results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said:
"The second quarter of 2021 was one of the most successful in the Company's history. Thanks to the modernisation of production units, we were able to increase production of phosphoric acid despite brining forward a portion of our planned maintenance from the third quarter. This growth enabled us to maintain a high level of production of phosphate-based fertilizers, thus satisfying demand in key markets.
"In the context of a favourable global market environment for agricultural products and fertilizers, this enabled us to increase profitability considerably. As a result, revenue for the quarter approached RUB 89 billion, an increase of 48%, and EBITDA more than doubled to RUB 38.8 billion, our best result since going public. At the same time, EBITDA margin was nearly 44%.
"High levels of efficiency, predictable capex and effective management of working capital enabled the Company to generate free cash flow in the second quarter of more than RUB 19 billion.
"As a result, the Group's net debt at the end of the quarter had decreased to RUB 126 billion, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio had dropped to 1.07x, which is in line with the Company's financial policy and reflects a comfortable long-term position.
"To wrap up, I would like to emphasise once again that the Company's strong operating and financial performance and balanced long-term development programme have enabled us to maintain a low level of debt and protect the Group's long-term advantage in global markets."
2Q 2021 market conditions
Prices for phosphate-based fertilizers continued to rise in most markets in 2Q 2021, supported by high prices for agricultural products, continued demand in the US and European domestic markets, and the development of seasonal demand in Latin American markets - Brazil in particular.
Increased subsidies in India boosted import demand at the start of the quarter, which helped absorb the bulk of DAP exports from China. A sharp rise in global prices for potash as a result of production cuts in the United States and the introduction of sectoral sanctions on Belarusian products helped drive greater demand and higher prices for NPK fertilizers.
Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers also trended upward on the back of strong demand from markets in Central and South America and the start of regular seasonal purchases of urea in India.
Global prices for commercial ammonia continued to rise, as demand outstripped supply in the wake of unplanned shutdowns in Central America and the Middle East. The average price for commercial ammonia in 2Q 2021 was USD 464 per tonne (FOB Yuzhny), up from USD 199 per tonne (FOB) in 2Q 2020.
Global sulphur prices remained high at USD 177 per tonne (FOB Black Sea) in 2Q 2021.
Prices for phosphate raw materials also continued to rise in line with prices for phosphate-based fertilizers. Contract prices for phosphoric acid supplies to India in 2Q 2021 were agreed at USD 998 per tonne of 100% P2O5 (CFR India), which was USD 203 per tonne higher than in 1Q 2021 and USD 391 per tonne higher than in 2Q 2020. Phosphate rock prices (68%-72% BPL) in 2Q 2021 were USD 85-155 per tonne (FOB Morocco), compared with USD 70-105 per tonne (FOB Morocco) in 2Q 2020.
2Q 2021 financial performance
In 2Q 2021, the Company's revenue increased by 48.0% year-on-year to RUB 88.7 billion (USD 1.2 billion). The main growth drivers were the rise in global prices for phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilizers amid the depreciation of the rouble against the US dollar. At the same time, the sales volume of nitrogen-based fertilizers for the quarter increased by 3.3% year-on-year.
EBITDA for 2Q 2021 increased by 102.8% year-on-year to a record RUB 38.8 billion (USD 523 million). Despite the significant increase in prices for key feedstocks, EBITDA margin amounted to 43.7%.
- EBITDA in the phosphate-based fertilizers segment amounted to RUB 29.7 billion (USD 400 million), a nearly twofold increase year-on-year. Higher profits were recorded for all key products, mainly due to farmers' record-high purchasing power on the back of high prices for agricultural products.
- EBITDA in the nitrogen-based fertilizer segment amounted to RUB 9.1 billion (USD 122 million), was twice the result for 2Q 2020.
Net profit (defined as net profit excluding non-cash FX gain/loss and other non-cash factors) for 2Q 2021 more than quadrupled year-on-year to RUB 24.1 billion (USD 325 million).
In 2Q 2021, the Company's free cash flow amounted to RUB 19.0 billion (USD 256 million). The main source of cash flow was an increase in sales income due to higher average global prices, an improvement in the structure of finished products and effective management of working capital, which balanced cash flows for capital expenditure.
Capex in 2Q 2021 amounted to RUB 11.2 billion (USD 150 million). The Company invested primarily in the construction of its large industrial complex at its Volkhov site, where the first production lines have already been launched with a design capacity of more than 800 thousand tonnes of MAP per year. Once the project is complete, the total capacity of the new complex will reach almost 900 thousand tonnes.
As of 30 June 2021, the net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.07x. PhosAgro was able to decrease its debt burden thanks to higher profits along with effective cost controls. Net debt as of 30 June 2021 was RUB 126.3 billion (USD 1.7 billion).
|
Cost of sales
|
RUB million or %
|
2Q
2021
|
2Q
2020
|
Chng
%
|
1H 2021
|
1H 2020
|
Chng
%
|
|
Amortisation
|
5,578
|
5,997
|
-7.0%
|
12,338
|
12,223
|
0.9%
|
|
Materials and services
|
10,378
|
9,510
|
9.1%
|
22,522
|
20,320
|
10.8%
|
|
Phosphate rock transport
|
1,953
|
1,976
|
-1.2%
|
4,237
|
4,236
|
0.0%
|
|
Repair expenses
|
2,748
|
2,351
|
16.9%
|
5,637
|
4,767
|
18.3%
|
|
Drilling and blasting costs
|
822
|
720
|
14.2%
|
1,807
|
1,489
|
21.4%
|
|
Other materials and services
|
4,855
|
4,463
|
8.8%
|
10,841
|
9,828
|
10.3%
|
|
Raw materials
|
12,946
|
8,267
|
56.6%
|
24,737
|
18,303
|
35.2%
|
|
Ammonia
|
2,798
|
1,076
|
160.0%
|
4,879
|
2,267
|
115.2%
|
|
Sulphur and sulph. acid
|
4,016
|
1,063
|
277.8%
|
6,062
|
2,258
|
168.5%
|
|
Potassium
|
3,038
|
2,820
|
7.7%
|
6,299
|
6,026
|
4.5%
|
|
Natural gas
|
2,886
|
3,124
|
-7.6%
|
6,876
|
6,921
|
-0.7%
|
|
Ammonium sulphate
|
208
|
184
|
13.0%
|
621
|
831
|
-25.3%
|
|
Salaries and social contributions
|
3,325
|
3,527
|
-5.7%
|
7,559
|
7,114
|
6.3%
|
|
Electricity
|
1,410
|
1,530
|
-7.8%
|
3,211
|
3,236
|
-0.8%
|
|
Fuel
|
1,217
|
903
|
34.8%
|
2,723
|
2,047
|
33.0%
|
|
Products for resale
|
1,980
|
1,666
|
18.8%
|
5,293
|
4,755
|
11.3%
|
|
Customs duties
|
396
|
204
|
94.1%
|
1,138
|
564
|
101.8%
|
|
Freight, port and stevedoring expenses
|
6,327
|
4,564
|
38.6%
|
12,817
|
9,064
|
41.4%
|
|
Russian Railways' tariffs and operators' fees
|
2,475
|
2,935
|
-15.7%
|
5,599
|
5,917
|
-5.4%
|
|
Other
|
286
|
184
|
55.4%
|
589
|
406
|
45.1%
|
|
Total
|
46,318
|
39,287
|
17.9%
|
98,526
|
83,949
|
17.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales in 2Q 2021 increased by 17.9% year-on-year largely due to a considerable increase in feedstock prices:
- Expenses for materials and services increased by 9.1% year-on-year to RUB 10.4 billion (USD 140 million) due to an increase in the amount of planned repairs and a slight increase in costs associated with the extraction of phosphorus ore.
- Expenses for raw materials increased by 56.6% year-on-year to RUB 12.9 billion (USD 174 million):
- a 160.0% increase in ammonia costs to RUB 2.8 billion (USD 38 million) as a result of higher prices for this feedstock;
- a 277.8% increase in expenses for sulphur and sulphuric acid to RUB 4.0 billion (USD 54 million) as a result of higher global prices for sulphur;
- a 7.6% decrease in natural gas costs to RUB 2.9 billion (USD 39 million) due to lower sales of fertilizer grades high in ammonia.
- Spending on customs duties increased by 94.1% year-on-year to RUB 0.4 billion due to an increase in the share of exports in the Company's sales structure.
- Freight, port and stevedoring expenses increased by 38.6% to RUB 6.3 billion (USD 85 million) as a result of higher transportation tariffs and the devaluation of the rouble against the dollar at the beginning of the year.
|
Administrative and selling expenses
|
RUB mln
|
2Q
2021
|
2Q
2020
|
Chng
%
|
1H
2021
|
1H
2020
|
Chng
%
|
Administrative expenses
|
4,997
|
4,150
|
20.4%
|
9,889
|
8,802
|
12.3%
|
Salaries and social contributions
|
3,281
|
2,646
|
24.0%
|
6,442
|
5,728
|
12.5%
|
Professional services
|
414
|
534
|
-22.5%
|
838
|
953
|
-12.1%
|
Amortisation
|
336
|
342
|
-1.8%
|
692
|
678
|
2.1%
|
Other
|
966
|
628
|
53.8%
|
1,917
|
1,443
|
32.8%
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
1,684
|
1,402
|
20.1%
|
3,284
|
3,020
|
8.7%
|
Salaries and social contributions
|
936
|
713
|
31.3%
|
1,910
|
1,582
|
20.7%
|
Materials and services
|
353
|
336
|
5.1%
|
588
|
693
|
-15.2%
|
Amortisation
|
395
|
353
|
11.9%
|
786
|
745
|
5.5%
Administrative and selling expenses in 2Q 2021 increased by 20.3% year-on-year to RUB 6.7 billion (USD 90 million). The main drivers behind this increase were changes in payroll and social contributions associated with the indexation of employee salaries, compensation payments and changes in exchange rates.
Market outlook
The expected seasonal activity in the main fertilizer markets in Brazil and India in 3Q combined with the projected decrease in exports from China in order to supply the domestic market will help support prices.
About PhosAgro
PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.
The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).
PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.
PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.
|
|
Six months ended
30 June
|
Three months ended
30 June
|
RUB million
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
176,261
|
123,996
|
88,682
|
59,938
|
Cost of Group products sold
|
(93,233)
|
(79,194)
|
(44,338)
|
(37,621)
|
Cost of products for resale
|
(5,293)
|
(4,755)
|
(1,980)
|
(1,666)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
77,735
|
40,047
|
42,364
|
20,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and selling overhead expenses
|
(13,173)
|
(11,822)
|
(6,681)
|
(5,552)
|
Taxes, other than income tax, net
|
(2,997)
|
(1,583)
|
(1,479)
|
(709)
|
Other expenses, net
|
(1,521)
|
(1,445)
|
(864)
|
(741)
|
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain from operating activities, net
|
(766)
|
1,021
|
(864)
|
(1,215)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
59,278
|
26,218
|
32,476
|
12,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
194
|
353
|
110
|
88
|
Finance costs
|
(2,477)
|
(2,873)
|
(1,195)
|
(1,435)
|
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) from financing activities, net
|
3,324
|
(16,946)
|
6,209
|
15,233
|
COVID-19 related expenses
|
(218)
|
(289)
|
(99)
|
(289)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
60,101
|
6,463
|
37,501
|
26,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(11,449)
|
(1,172)
|
(7,193)
|
(5,152)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
48,652
|
5,291
|
30,308
|
20,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests*
|
(15)
|
7
|
(6)
|
8
|
Shareholders of the Parent
|
48,667
|
5,284
|
30,314
|
20,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB)
|
376
|
41
|
234
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation difference
|
(504)
|
1,534
|
(718)
|
(1,052)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
|
(504)
|
1,534
|
(718)
|
(1,052)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
48,148
|
6,825
|
29,590
|
19,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests*
|
(15)
|
7
|
(6)
|
8
|
Shareholders of the Parent
|
48,163
|
6,818
|
29,596
|
19,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUB million
|
30 June 2021
|
31 December 2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
226,404
|
220,031
|
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment
|
10,239
|
7,835
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,459
|
7,462
|
Right-of-use assets
|
6,801
|
7,335
|
Non-current spare parts
|
4,526
|
4,308
|
Catalysts
|
2,536
|
2,292
|
Intangible assets
|
1,576
|
1,621
|
Other non-current assets
|
948
|
948
|
Investments in associates
|
582
|
556
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
262,071
|
252,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
20,945
|
17,515
|
Inventories
|
31,809
|
30,580
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
27,109
|
8,460
|
VAT and other taxes receivable
|
8,658
|
10,285
|
Income tax receivable
|
463
|
479
|
Other financial assets
|
302
|
311
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
89,286
|
67,630
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
351,357
|
320,018
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
372
|
372
|
Share premium
|
7,494
|
7,494
|
Retained earnings
|
117,668
|
90,757
|
Actuarial losses
|
(717)
|
(717)
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
9,077
|
9,581
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
|
133,894
|
107,487
|
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
|
114
|
129
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
134,008
|
107,616
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
112,194
|
103,824
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
11,778
|
11,578
|
Lease liabilities
|
3,545
|
4,268
|
Defined benefit obligations
|
931
|
945
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
128,448
|
120,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
35,667
|
55,316
|
Trade and other payables
|
42,510
|
29,869
|
Income tax payable
|
4,371
|
1,000
|
VAT and other taxes payable
|
4,307
|
3,675
|
Lease liabilities
|
2,046
|
1,927
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
88,901
|
91,787
|
|
|
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
351,357
|
320,018
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
RUB million
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
59,278
|
26,218
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
13,816
|
13,646
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
188
|
41
|
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions
|
73,282
|
39,905
|
(Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts
|
(2,154)
|
1,200
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|
(3,383)
|
867
|
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables
|
(459)
|
1,452
|
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid
|
67,286
|
43,424
|
Income tax paid
|
(8,862)
|
(2,200)
|
Finance costs paid
|
(2,512)
|
(2,211)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
55,912
|
39,013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
(21,073)
|
(18,552)
|
Borrowing cost capitalised paid
|
(618)
|
(583)
|
Other
|
(4)
|
396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(21,695)
|
(18,739)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs
|
15,787
|
43,647
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
(23,246)
|
(55,881)
|
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent
|
(6,119)
|
(8,843)
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(30)
|
Lease payments
|
(954)
|
(823)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
(14,532)
|
(21,930)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
19,685
|
(1,656)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
|
8,460
|
8,236
|
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations
|
(1,036)
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
|
27,109
|
7,793
|
|
|