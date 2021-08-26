Public Joint Stock MegaFon : MegaFon increased revenue by 7% y-o-y in Q2 2021

Revenue growth

Service revenue for Q2 2021 was up by 4.5% y-o-y to RUB 76.6 billion, evidencing a continued recovery from the negative impact of the pandemic. Key growth drivers included revenue from data services, content services (in particular from the START group), and digital services, where there is continued strong demand for analytical services using big data and innovative solutions to organise remote work and remote management of facilities. International roaming revenue also showed growth as border restrictions were eased.

Customer activity in the retail market continued to recover in the second quarter. Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories grew 44.6% y-o-y to RUB 7.5 billion, driven in part by stronger demand for high-end smartphones.

Customer base

MegaFon's customer base in Russia (calculated using the new accounting system referred to below) grew 2.1% y-o-y to 72 million.

Following its migration to a new billing model, completed in 2H 2020, MegaFon has adjusted its system for accounting for its customer base. The new system not only imposes stricter requirements for monitoring customer activity, but will also enable the Company to use its numbering capacity more effectively.

Performance management

In Q2 2021, OIBDA grew 5.6% y-o-y to RUB 37.6 billion, with OIBDA margin down 0.7 p.p. to 44.7% y o y, primarily due to increased advertising costs (spending in the prior year was reduced because of the pandemic and low consumer activity) as well as increases in sales of low-margin equipment.

Net profit tripled to RUB 12.7 billion y-o-y driven by effective cost management, deleveraging and successful hedging of our FX positions.

The best mobile network in Russia

The total number of base stations in Q2 2021 exceeded 199,600, with the advanced 4G/LTE segment showing a 17.5% growth y-o-y.

In Q2 2021, CAPEX grew 4.6% y-o-y to RUB 13.7 billion, thereby ensuring the high quality of our subscriber services and helping the Company retain its leading position in the mobile data market. According to Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence analysis for 1H 2021, MegaFon has provided the fastest mobile internet in Russia for the fifth year running.

Financial results (in millions of RUB, except as indicated)

3M 1H Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021/

Q2 2020 2021 2020 2021/

2020 Revenue 84,129 78,543 7.1% 165,261 158,095 4.5% Service revenue 76,629 73,357 4.5% 150,718 146,750 2.7% Sales of equipment and accessories 7,500 5,186 44.6% 14,543 11,345 28.2% OIBDA 37,631 35,625 5.6% 73,744 71,638 2.9% OIBDA margin 44.7% 45.4% (0,7 p.p.) 44.6% 45.3% (0,7 p.p.) Net profit 12,679 3,972 219.2% 20,234 9,144 121.3% CAPEX 13,734 13,126 4.6% 20,822 24,622 15.4%

PJSC 'MegaFon' is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. It focuses in particular on quality of service and providing Internet at top speeds to its subscribers. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network, the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network and was the first operator in Russia to complete a 5G international videocall. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by the Group can be found at http://www.megafon.ru.

1Based on the IFRS interim condensed unaudited financial statements for Q2 2021 reviewed by JSC KPMG. Due to manual rounding, financial and operating results may differ from those presented here. All changes are shown for the same periods in the current and previous year on a quarterly or annual basis, unless otherwise indicated.

