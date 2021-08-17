Log in
    MFON   RU000A0JS942

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MEGAFON

(MFON)
  Report
Public Joint Stock MegaFon : Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

08/17/2021 | 10:14am EDT
  1. To approve the Dividend Policy of the Company in the new version.
  2. To convene the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ('EGM') of MegaFon in the form of absentee voting to be held on 21 September 2021, and to add the item on payment (declaration) on dividends into the agenda of EGM of the Company:
    • To allocate the retained earnings of the Company from previous years in the amount of RUB 69,998,000,000 for payment of dividends.
    • To approve dividends for ordinary shares of the Company based on the results of 6 months 2021 in the amount of RUB 112.90 per share.

27 August 2021 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM on the basis of information from the Company's register.

For more information:

PJSC MegaFon

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan‑Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward‑looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward‑looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
