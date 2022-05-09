Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-04
91.21 RUB   +0.35%
01:22aFour-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange announces results for Q1 2022
PU
04/19Russian companies must revoke foreign listings by May 5, central bank says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research

05/09/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trader watch their screens on the Troika Dialog trading floor in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Fewer than a fifth of actively managed emerging market equity funds have cut their exposure to Russian stocks to zero, data from Copley Fund Research shows, with a number of funds unable to sell out.

Russia has been severed from global financial markets, and its stocks and bonds ejected from indexes after Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions to punish Moscow for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions alongside Russian counter-measures, including capital controls, have made the country's financial markets broadly inaccessible for foreign investors.

Latest fund filing data covering 253 funds with $450 billion assets under management showed 45 funds closed out of all Russia positions between end-2021 and end-April, the Copley research found.

"Many funds are holding positions that they can't get out of so will remain invested for a while," said Steven Holden at Copley.

Weightings have also fallen rapidly, with Russia now making up just under 2% of average fund weights compared to 4.5% in January.

Russia's current weighting was artificially high due to calculations still based on last trading prices from before the war for some stocks such as Sberbank, Holden said.

"Russia is falling down the ranks and will drift into insignificance over the course of the year," he added.

Russia weightings in active EM equity funds https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvyklrklvg/Russia%20weightins%20end-April.PNG

Russian stocks had been widely held by emerging market asset managers, especially after the Moscow Exchange launched a dollar-denominated index in 1995.

Among the investment vehicles that have totally exited Russia are funds by Morgan Stanley, Lazard Asset Management, Templeton and Van Eck, the data showed.

Funds cutting Russia exposure https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoywodpr/Funds%20cutting%20Russia%20exposure.PNG

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAZARD LTD -2.29% 32.8 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.84% 84.23 Delayed Quote.-14.19%
PJSC SBERBANK 1.30% 124.8 End-of-day quote.-57.50%
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 0.35% 91.21 End-of-day quote.-40.46%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.74% 67.5 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
01:22aFour-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Moscow Exchange announces results for Q1 2022
PU
04/19Russian companies must revoke foreign listings by May 5, central bank says
RE
04/19Russian companies must revoke foreign listings by May 5, central bank says
RE
04/18Segezha Group Board of Directors Recommends Dividends for FY 2021
AQ
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary receipt delisting
RE
04/08Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound not quite what it seems
RE
04/05MOSCOW EXCHANGE : Trading schedule of Moscow Exchange markets on 5-8 April
PU
04/01Moscow says firms' foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russi..
RE
03/31MOSCOW EXCHANGE : Trading schedule of Moscow Exchange markets on 1 April
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69 245 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net income 2022 30 390 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 1 643 M 1 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 206 B 3 025 M 3 025 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 208
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 91,21 RUB
Average target price 192,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Selyuk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-40.46%3 025
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-27.02%57 101
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-28.06%52 813
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.28%51 421
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG9.65%31 845
NASDAQ-27.48%25 509