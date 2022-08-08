Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS
  News
  Summary
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  07/07/2022
85.20 RUB   -0.13%
Moscow Exchange to reduce use of dollars as collateral

08/08/2022 | 05:32pm BST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Moscow Exchange office in Moscow

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will cut the maximum amount of dollars it will accept as collateral to underwrite transactions, it said on Monday, as Russia is seeks to reduce its dependence on currencies of countries that have imposed sanctions on it.

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of dollars and other currencies that it terms "unfriendly", calling for their conversion into alternatives.

The Moscow Exchange - the country's largest bourse - said it will from Aug 15 halve the proportion of dollars in the collateral that users of its platform provide to carry out transactions to 25% from 50%.

De-dollarisation in Russia has gained pace since Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The sanctions have impaired Moscow's access to international economic and global trading systems.

The central bank said on Monday it planned to differentiate the cost of foreign currency loans for legal entities and their investments in debt securities depending on whether they were denominated in currencies of friendly or unfriendly countries.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -0.13% 85.2 End-of-day quote.-44.38%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.92% 61.675 Delayed Quote.-18.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 69 245 M 1 144 M 950 M
Net income 2022 30 390 M 502 M 417 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 1 848 M 1 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 13,1%
Capitalization 192 B 3 178 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 208
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 85,20 RUB
Average target price 179,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Selyuk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Sergey Anatolyevich Shvetsov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-44.38%3 178
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.21%58 649
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-21.39%57 712
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC19.45%55 605
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.29%32 450
NASDAQ-13.30%29 813