Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOEX   RU000A0JR4A1

PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS

(MOEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  06-05
86.58 RUB   -2.39%
01:32pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange announces AGM results
PU
06/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange trading schedule over June 2022 holidays
PU
06/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Trading Volumes in May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange announces AGM results

06/07/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 6 June 2022 Moscow Exchange (MOEX) re-held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) with absentee voting.

Shareholders approved the Company's 2021 Annual Report and annual financial statements for FY 2021.

Following a recommendation from the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted not to pay a dividend for 2021. This decision is based on the Company's current dividend policy, which stipulates that Mosow Exchange Group companies should prioritise compliance with regulatory capital requirements over dividend distributions. Moscow Exchange's Dividend Policy remains unchanged.

Shareholders voted to appoint 12 directors to the Board:

  1. Valery Goreglyad, Non-Executive Director.
  2. Sergey Lykov, Non-Executive Director.
  3. Alexander Magomedov, Independent Director.
  4. Oleg Malyshev, Independent Director.
  5. Mikhail Matovnikov, Non-Executive Director.
  6. Vasiliy Medvedev, Non-Executive Director.
  7. Alexander Morozov, Non-Executive Director.
  8. Marina Pochinok, Independent Director.
  9. Stanislav Prokofiev, Non-Executive Director.
  10. Oskar Hartmann, Independent Director.
  11. Vladimir Shapovalov, Non-Executive Director.
  12. Sergey Shvetsov, Non-Executive Director.

TSATR - Audit Services LLC (previously Ernst & Young LLC) was appointed as the auditor to audit Moscow Exchange's financial and business activities for 2022.

Moscow Exchange counts more than 496,000 individuals and in excess of 1,000 legal entities as its shareholders. The company's free float stands at 63%.

Contacts for media
+7 (495) 363-3232
Public Relations Department
Contacts for clients
+7 (495) 232-3363
Feedback form

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 17:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
01:32pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Moscow Exchange announces AGM results
PU
06/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Moscow Exchange trading schedule over June 2022 hol..
PU
06/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Trading Volumes in May 2022
PU
06/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in May 2022
PU
05/09Four-fifths of EM funds still trapped in Russian stocks - research
RE
04/29PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSCOW EXCHANGE M : Moscow Exchange announces results for Q1 2022
PU
04/29PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EX : 1st quarter results
CO
04/19Russian companies must revoke foreign listings by May 5, central bank says
RE
04/19Russian companies must revoke foreign listings by May 5, central bank says
RE
04/18Segezha Group Board of Directors Recommends Dividends for FY 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69 245 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2022 30 390 M 493 M 493 M
Net cash 2022 112 B 1 814 M 1 814 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 195 B 3 141 M 3 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 208
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 86,58 RUB
Average target price 192,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuriy Olegovich Denisov Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Andrei Selyuk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrey Anatolyevich Burilov Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Viktorovich Shcheglov COO & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-43.48%3 168
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-26.26%56 526
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-23.67%56 068
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.74%51 183
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.32%30 711
NASDAQ-26.64%25 378