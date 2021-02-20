Log in
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Emergency at Norilsk Concentrator

02/20/2021 | 02:30am EST
Norilsk. At 4:15 a.m. local time on the night of February 19 to 20, the building of the ore reloading facility and the adjoining walkway collapsed in the Norilsk Concentrator during repairs to reinforce the structure.

According to preliminary information, six employees of Norilsknickelremont, a contractor, may have been under the rubble.

Four people have been pulled out from under the rubble. One of them sustained serious injuries and died in hospital. The search for the other two continues.

NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryis investigating the causes of the incident.

More than 70 people from the Emergency Situations Ministry, paramilitary mine rescue service and gas rescue service are working at the scene. Fifteen rescue vehicles, excavators, bulldozers and mobile cranes are involved.

The repairs are carried out by Norilsknickelremont.

The Norilsk Concentrator continues operating with restrictions related to emergency rescue works.

The company expresses its condolences to the bereaved families.

20 February 2021

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 07:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
