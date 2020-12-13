Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Shareholders of Nornickel Approved the Dividend for 9 months of 2020

Moscow - on 10 December, 2020 Shareholders of NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryheld the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM approved the interim dividend for the nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 623.35 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.74 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 3, 2020, when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 98.64 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn).

The shareholders approved the dividend record date on 24 December 2020.

EGM materials are available on Nornickel website.