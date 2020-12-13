Log in
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Shareholders of Nornickel Approved the Dividend for 9 months of 2020

12/13/2020 | 01:15pm EST
Moscow - on 10 December, 2020 Shareholders of NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryheld the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM approved the interim dividend for the nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 623.35 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.74 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 3, 2020, when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 98.64 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn).

The shareholders approved the dividend record date on 24 December 2020.

EGM materials are available on Nornickel website.

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMCMining and Metallurgical CompanyGo to the glossaryNorilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel GroupPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryare located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRAmerican Depositary Receipt; a security representing partial ownership in deposited securities of a foreign company certified by receipts issued by a US depositary bankGo to the glossarys are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

11 December 2020

Disclaimer

OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
