Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : Nornickel pays full damages in connection with fuel spill at Norilsk's Combined Heat

Moscow, March 10, 2021 - JSC NTEK (Norilsk-Taimyr Energy CompanyPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel'Go to the glossary, a NornickelPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossarysubsidiary) has made 146.2 billion roubles' worth of necessary payments for damage caused to the environment as a result of a 29 May 2020 diesel spill at Norilsk's Combined Heat and Power plant, situated in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city.
Nornickel has provided the funds for its subsidiary's payment.
Compensation for damage to local bodies of water amounted to 145,492,562,907.96 roubles, paid into the federal budget. Compensation for damage to soil amounted to 684,904,320 roubles, paid to Norilsk's municipal government.
The payment was made in accordance with a 12 February 2021 judgement by Krasnoyarsk's Arbitration Court.
10 March 2021
ABOUT THE COMPANY
MMCMining and Metallurgical CompanyGo to the glossaryNorilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel GroupPublic Joint Stock Company 'Mining and Metallurgical Company 'Norilsk Nickel' and its subsidiariesGo to the glossaryare located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRAmerican Depositary Receipt; a security representing partial ownership in deposited securities of a foreign company certified by receipts issued by a US depositary bankGo to the glossarys are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.
