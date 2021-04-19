NORNICKEL ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 1Q 2021 -2

from own Russian feed koz 124 95 30% from 3d parties feed koz 0 0 - Kola Division (NN Harjavalta, Finland) Nickel, including t 13,829 16,614 -17% from own Russian feed t 12,748 15,990 -20% from 3d parties feed t 1,081 624 73% Copper, including t 0 201 -100% from own Russian feed t 0 128 -100% from 3d parties feed t 0 73 -100% Palladium, including koz 0 1 -100% from own Russian feed koz 0 0 - from 3d parties feed koz 0 0 - Platinum, including koz 0 0 - from own Russian feed koz 0 0 - from 3d parties feed koz 0 0 - Zabaykalsky Division (Russia) 2 Copper t 16,278 15,140 8% Gold koz 60 56 7% Iron ore concentrate kt 631 381 66% Nkomati (South Africa) 3 Nickel t 795 1,289 -38% Copper t 465 556 -16% Palladium koz 5 7 -30% Platinum koz 2 3 -26%

Notes: 1. Totals may value from the sum of numbers as a result of rounding. The production results of Nkomati is not

reflected in totals of Norilsk Nickel Group. 2. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project). Production results are shown metal in

concentrate for sale on 100% basis and fully consolidated in total operational results. The concentrator at the

Bystrinsky project was launched 2019. 3. Norilsk Nickel Group owns 50% of Nkomati. Production results report metal contained in saleable concentrate on a

50% basis and are not consolidated in the Group's total operating results. In 2019, the Group and its operating

partner, African Rainbow Minerals, reached an agreement to cease in 1? 2021 whereafter the mine is to be placed on

limited care and maintenance pending the finalisation and submission of a closure plan.

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,

Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

