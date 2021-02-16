NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -2

The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased 38% y-o-y in 2020 from 0.32 to 0.20, reaching historical lows and remaining below the global mining industry average. At the same time, the number of lost time injuries dropped 32% (from 44 to 30) and total recordable fatal accidents decreased 11% y-o-y (from 9 to 8) driven the by the roll out of cardinal basic safety rules and improvement of management systems. Each fatal accident has been reported to the Board of Directors and has been thoroughly investigated in order to prevent fatalities in future. The Company's management considers the health and safety of employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of initiatives to prevent occupational injuries.

In May 2020, an independent consultant conducted an annual audit of the current level of the occupational safety culture of the Company as well as changes in its HSE systems over the past year. According to this audit, the Company's integral score was increased to 3.0 points from 2.8 as of May 2019 (1.4 points in 2014).

METAL MARKETS

Nickel in 2020: nickel price showed a surprising resilience averaging USD 13,789 per tonne with almost no change from last year despite a rising surplus; global demand for Class I Ni decreased 15% driven by the coronavirus-related lockdowns, while the global supply increased as the ramp-up of Indonesian NPI capacities more than offset reduced NPI output in China and supply cuts elsewhere; as a result exchange stocks increased by 75kt to 265 kt by the year-end.

Nickel price started the year 2020 with a considerable slump falling below USD 11,000 per tonne in the end of March as the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the governments across the globe to impose social lockdowns in attempts to contain the pandemic. However, starting from April the metal price entered into a rally reaching 17,500 per tonne by mid-December driven by a combination of positive macroeconomic and sector specific factors as well as investors' speculative demand. A 'V-shape' industrial recovery in China in 2H2020 resulted in a robust growth of nickel-intensive 300 stainless steel series output and increase in nickel ore price amid the export ban on ore in Indonesia and COVID-related mine disruptions in the Philippines. At the same time, investors' speculative demand was fueled by extremely low interest rates and trillion-dollar liquidity injections by major central banks. Additional boost to the investment demand came from Elon Musk's public comments to 'mine more nickel. efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way' which increased excitement over already widely held view that nickel market is bound into tightness in the long-term as the battery demand rises.

In 2020, average LME nickel price remained almost unchanged against prior year (down 1% vs 2019) at USD 13,789 per tonne.

The COVID-19 affected materially all nickel-consuming sectors in 2020. Apart from the stainless steel nickel consumption in China and Indonesia, which were up 8% and 16%, respectively, owing to the stimulus package launched by the Chinese government in 1Q2020, all other major stainless-producing regions recorded a material decline. EMEA was down 11% y-o-y, USA - 16%, India - 30%, Japan - 20%, South Korea - 8% and Taiwan - 20%.

Nickel consumption in non-stainless applications (including specialty steels, standard alloys, superalloys and plating) decreased 13% owing to the contraction of end-use demand in aerospace, automotive and oil and gas industries. The only exception was the battery industry that has been the fastest growing nickel consumer in the past couple of years. In 2020, the battery demand for nickel increased over 10% on the back of strong NEV sales in Europe (+114% y-o-y in January-November 2020) and recovery in China (+62% y-o-y in July-November 2020) after 12 consecutive months of decline following the cut of government subsidies in 2019.

In 2020, global nickel production increased 5% (or by 114 kt) to 2.5 mln tonnes stemming from the rapid ramp-up of NPI capacities in Indonesia, which added over 220 kt of new supply (+63%) more than offsetting reduced NPI production in China (down 12% or 72 kt). The combined nickel supply from South Africa, Canada and Madagascar was down 3% y-o-y due to COVID-related curtailments. Production of ferronickel and nickel oxide decreased 3% and 22%, respectively, while supply of nickel compounds increased by 9%.

In 2020, nickel market surplus expanded to 89 kt on the back of COVID-related demand disruptions and surge in Indonesian NPI production. Combined nickel inventories at LME and SHFE increased by over 40% y-o-y to 265 kt by the year-end reflecting the apparent surplus.

Nickel outlook: neutral in the short-term, but more positive longer-term; we expect market surplus to stay at over 90 kt in 2021; demand to recover by 8% driven by growth of Indonesian stainless and battery sectors; rapid expansion of Indonesian NPI to continue translating into a 8% increase in global supply; the battery sector will remain the major consumption driver in the next 5-10 years as the world is steadily moving towards carbon neutral economy.

In 2021, we expect the primary nickel demand to increase 8% driven primarily by the ramp up of stainless steel production in Indonesia (+36%), a moderate stainless growth in China (+3%) as well as continuously strong increase in consumption by the battery sector (+21%). Other non-stainless industries are expected to increase their nickel demand by 6% following the recovery of the end-use demand.

The Indonesian total nickel output to increase to over 900 kt in 2021 owing to the steady commissioning of new NPI projects, which should more than offset drive further reduction of NPI production in China (-38%) owing to the lack of ore feed. There is a risk of additional supply disruptions of up to 50 kt should VNC and some ferronickel assets get shutdown as their output could be substituted by NPI in stainless sector.

Longer term, the global EV market is expected to maintain double-digit growth rates driven by the roll-out of subsidies in Europe. The total announced capacities of all gigafactories to be opened in Europe by 2030, funded by both European and Asian investors, already amount to over 700 GWh. The negative impact of the pandemic on the global EV industry turned out to be lower than initially anticipated and we maintain the view that the long-term growth in nickel demand will primarily come from the battery sector.

Copper in 2020: mainly balanced market as coronavirus equally affected supply and demand; the rally in copper price in the last nine months of 2020 from March lows was driven by the rapid recovery in Chinese demand, tightness in imported scrap volumes, significant supply disruptions as well as a significant investor demand fueled by global liquidity injections and expectations of copper-intensive transition to a 'green economy'.

Having started the year at USD 6,200 per tonne, copper price was hammered by coronavirus crisis down to USD 4,600 per tonne in March as COVID-19 was spreading from China into the rest of the world. In April, however, copper market started strong recovery as China emerged from lockdown and successfully kickstarted its economy. In 2H20, the rally accelerated as massive stimuli were unleashed by global central banks inflating the prices of physical assets, while manufacturing data from China was improving and successful tests of various COVID-19 vaccines increased the market optimism. In December, copper price reached its highest level since early 2013 of USD 7,964 per tonne, which was supported by supply disruptions in Latin America, introduction of a new policy in China of re-classifying scrap as a raw material and broader optimism on potential US 'Green Deal' infrastructure plan following the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential elections.

The average LME copper price in 2020 increased 3% to USD 6,181 per tonne.

In 2020, the underlying market fundamentals were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as the copper market shifted to a moderate surplus. As a result of manufacturing activities across major economies tumbling to their lowest levels in decades, global copper demand down -1,3% y-o-y driven mainly by industrial machinery (-3% YoY), consumer goods (-6% YoY), construction (-5% YoY). China reopened its economy after a 2 month-long lockdown, getting its GDP back to a growth trajectory at 2.3% rate by the end of the year. The economic recovery in China was primarily driven by industrial production and increase in fixed assets investment, both of which contributed significantly to a rebound in copper consumption in 2H20.

The supply was also affected by the pandemic and decreased to 23.3 Mt (-1.4% YoY) but global copper output, according to our estimates, increased slightly by 1,5% to 23.9 Mt in 2020 (from 23.5 Mt in 2019). Mine production decreased to 20,6 Mt (-1,4% YoY).

The negative effect of pandemic on the supply side was rather pronounced just in 2Q20, when coronavirus hot spot migrated to the Western hemisphere causing a flurry of mine disruptions in Chile and Peru, driving a concentrate market into tightness. This was mostly overcome in 2H20, with the total 2020 global copper mine production down marginally (1%), whereas the refined copper output increased 2%.

Overall, copper market in 2020 was balanced with a marginal surplus of 544 kt (less than 2% of total consumption).

Copper outlook: neutral in the short-term as the market will remain balanced in 2021, in our view, with a surplus moderately expanding, as the recovery of supply (+1%) post-COVID should outpace the expected rebound in consumption of 3%; positive in the longer term as copper is a critically important metal for the global transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

