NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -4

In 2020, revenue of GMK Group segment decreased 8% to USD 12,700 million primarily due to decrease in PGMs sales volumes that was partly compensated by higher palladium prices. PGMs sales volumes decreased due to the launch of direct sales of semi-products to KGMK Group in 1H2019 and higher base effect in 1H2019 owing to the release of work-in-progress inventory, which was exacerbated by decrease in palladium global demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue of South cluster segment decreased 20% to USD 694 million due to the launch of direct sales of semi-products to GMK Group in 1H2019.

Revenue of KGMK Group segment increased three times to USD 8,926 million due to the launch of direct sales of semi-products supplied by GMK Group segment and increase of sales of semi-products to GMK Group and NN Harjavalta.

Revenue of NN Harjavalta increased 12% to USD 1,308 million driven by higher palladium price and increase in sales volumes of semi-products, that was partly compensated by decrease in refined nickel sales volume.

Revenue of GRK Bystrinskoye amounted to USD 1,004 million, which included sales of semi-products since the full commissioning of Bystrinsky project in September 2019.

Revenue of Other mining segment increased 3% to USD 137 million driven by higher realized price of Nkomati nickel concentrate, that was partly compensated by decrease of it's sales volume.

Revenue of Other non-metallurgical segment decreased 2% to USD 1,387 million mostly owing to lower sales volumes from Palladium Fund and decrease in other sales due to depreciation of Russian rouble and negative effect of coronavirus pandemic that was partly compensated by higher palladium price.

In 2020, EBITDA of GMK Group segment decreased 35% to USD 6,171 million primarily owing to accrual of environmental provisions and decrease in revenue. EBITDA of GMK Group segment included profit from the sale of semi-products to KGMK Group segment, which was eliminated from EBITDA of the Group.

EBITDA of South cluster segment decreased 14% to USD 407 million due to decrease in metal sales.

EBITDA of KGMK Group segment increased 30 times to USD 1,757 million primarily owing to the launch of direct sales of semi-products supplied by GMK Group segment.

EBITDA of NN Harjavalta decreased by USD 4 million to USD 70 million primarily driven by increase in transportation expenses due to the launch of semi-products sales to the GMK Group segment.

EBITDA of GRK Bystrinskoye segment increased 2 times to USD 717 million primarily due to higher production volumes since the full commissioning of Bystrinsky project in September 2019.

EBITDA of Other non-metallurgical segment was unchanged and amounted to USD 31 million.

EBITDA of Unallocated segment decreased by USD 147 million and amounted to a negative USD 932 million primarily driven by increase in social expenses.

SALES VOLUME AND REVENUE 2020 2019 Change,% Metal sales Group Nickel, thousand tons¹ 221 230 (4%) from own Russian feed 198 213 (7%) from 3d parties feed 3 3 0% in semi-products³ 20 14 43% Copper, thousand tons¹,² 500 479 4% from own Russian feed 427 433 (1%) in semi-products³ 73 46 59% Palladium, koz¹ 2,634 2,988 (12%) from own Russian feed 2,604 2,890 (10%) in semi-products³ 30 98 (69%) Platinum, koz¹ 689 714 (4%) from own Russian feed 684 698 (2%) in semi-products³ 5 16 (69%) Rhodium, koz¹ 58 78 (26%) from own Russian feed 56 69 (19%) in semi-products³ 2 9 (78%) Cobalt, thousand tons¹ 6 7 (14%) from own Russian feed 5 7 (29%) in semi-products³ 1 - 100% Gold, koz¹ 386 235 64% from own Russian feed 192 184 4% in semi-products³ 194 51 4x Average realized prices of refined metals produced by the Group Metal Nickel (USD per tonne) 13,916 14,355 (3%) Copper (USD per tonne) 6,221 6,047 3% Palladium (USD per oz) 2,176 1,524 43% Platinum (USD per oz) 882 862 2% Rhodium (USD per oz) 12,056 3,948 3x Cobalt (USD per tonne) 30,745 26,756 15% Gold (USD per oz) 1,764 1,393 27% Revenue, USD million? Nickel 3,144 3,388 (7%) including semi-products 342 285 20% Copper 3,078 2,877 7% including semi-products 424 257 65% Palladium 6,365 5,043 26% including semi-products 147 194 (24%) Platinum 622 628 (1%) including semi-products 19 27 (30%) Rhodium 682 291 2x including semi-products 6 20 (70%) Gold 676 328 2x including semi-products 336 71 5x Other metals 410 296 39% including semi-products 224 81 3x Revenue from metal sales 14,977 12,851 17% Revenue from other sales 568 712 (20%) Total revenue 15,545 13,563 15%

1) All information is reported on the 100% basis, excluding sales of refined metals purchased from third parties and semi-products purchased from Nkomati.

2) Includes semi-products, produced by GRK "Bystrynskoe" after ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019.

3) Metal volumes represent metals contained in semi-products.

4) Includes metals and semi-products purchased from third parties and Nkomati. Includes revenue from semi-products, produced by GRK "Bystrynskoe", after ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019.

Nickel

Nickel sales contributed 21% to the Group's total metal revenue in 2020, down from 26% in 2019. This reduction in nickel share in metal revenue was primarily driven by the different price dynamics of nickel in comparison with other metals within the metal basket.

In 2020, nickel revenue was down 7% to USD 3,144 million. The decline was driven both by the decrease in sales volume (-USD 167 million) and lower realized nickel price (-USD 77 million).

The average realized price of refined nickel decreased 3% from USD 14,355 per tonne in 2019 to USD 13,916 per tonne in 2020.

Sales volume of refined nickel produced from own Russian feed, decreased 7% (or -15 thousand tonnes) to 198 thousand tonnes owing to the temporary accumulation of metal inventory following the weak demand for the metal amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales volume of nickel produced from third-party feed remained unchanged and amounted to 3 thousand tonnes.

In 2020, sales of nickel in semi-products increased 20% to USD 342 million primarily owing to higher sales volume of semi-products.

Copper

In 2020, copper sales accounted for 21% of the Group's total metal sales, increasing 7% (or +USD 201 million) to USD 3,078 million. The increase was driven by both higher sales volume (+USD 123 million) and realized copper price (+USD 78 million).

The average realized price of refined copper increased 3% from USD 6,047 per tonne in 2019 to USD 6,221 per tonne in 2020.

Physical volume of refined copper sales from the Company's own Russian feed decreased 1% (or -6 thousand tonnes) to 427 thousand tonnes primarily due to lower copper production from concentrate purchased from Rostec.

Revenue from copper in semi-products in 2020 increased 65% to USD 424 million primarily due to the production increase by the Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019.

Palladium

In 2020, palladium accounted for 42% of total metal revenue, increasing 3 p.p. y-o-y. Palladium revenue increased 26% (or +USD 1,322 million) to USD 6,365 million due to higher realized price (+USD 1,954 million) which was partly offset by lower sales volume (-USD 741 million).

The average realized price of refined palladium increased 43% from USD 1,524 per troy ounce in 2019 to USD 2,176 per troy ounce in 2020.

Physical volume of refined palladium sales from the Company's own Russian feed decreased 10% (or -286 thousand troy ounces) to 2,604 thousand troy ounces in 2020. The decline in sales volume was primarily due to the weak palladium global demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the launch of production using a new technology at the Kola MMC and higher base effect in 2019 owing to the release of work-in-progress inventory.

Revenue of palladium in semi-products decreased 24% to USD 147 million in 2020 primarily due to lower sales volume of semi-products resulting from processing of semi-products produced by NN Harjavalta at the Polar division refinery in 2020.

In 2020, revenue from the resale of palladium purchased from third parties amounted to USD 553 million (vs USD 444 million in 2019).

Platinum

In 2020, platinum sales decreased 1% (or -USD 6 million) to USD 622 million and accounted for 4% of the Group's total metal revenue. The decline of sales volume (-USD 21 million) was partly positively offset by the increase in realized platinum price (+USD 15 million).

Physical volume of refined platinum sales from the Company's own Russian feed decreased 2% (or -14 thousand troy ounces) to 684 thousand troy ounces in 2020 primarily due to higher base effect in 2019 owing to the release of work-in-progress inventory.

