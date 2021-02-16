NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -5

Revenue of platinum in semi-products in 2020 decreased 30% to USD 19 million primarily due to lower sales volume of semi-products resulting from processing of semi-products produced by NN Harjavalta at the Polar division refinery in 2020.

Other metals

In 2020, revenue from other metals increased 93% (or +USD 853 million) to USD 1,768 million. The main factors were: ? higher revenue from rhodium (+USD 391 million), primarily due to favorable pricing environment in 2020; ? higher revenue from gold (+USD 348 million) and iron ore concentrate (+USD 146 million), primarily due to the

ramp-up of Bystrinsky project in September 2019.

OTHER SALES

In 2020, other sales decreased 20% to USD 568 million negatively impacted by the Russian rouble depreciation (-USD 69 million) and lower air transportation service revenue owing to the pandemic.

COST OF SALES

Cost of metal sales

In 2020, the cost of metal sales was unchanged amounting to USD 4,500 million, with the main impacts coming from the following changes: ? Increase in cash operating costs by 2% (or +USD 78 million); ? Increase in depreciation and amortisation by 15% (or +USD 110 million); ? Comparative effect of change in metal inventories y-o-y leading to cost of metal sales decrease of USD 187 million.

Cash operating costs

In 2020, total cash operating costs increased 2% (or +USD 78 million) to USD 3,886 million.

The positive effect of Russian rouble depreciation (-USD 314 million) was partly compensated by inflationary growth of cash operating costs (+USD 69 million), higher mineral extraction tax and other levies (+USD 50 million), higher purchases of refined metals for resale (+USD 44 million) and expenses related to anti-COVID measures (+USD 55 million).

Cash operating costs also increased by USD 156 million y-o-y due to the full commissioning of Bystrinsky project in September 2019.

USD million 2020 2019 Change,% Labour 1,307 1,295 1% Materials and supplies 731 712 3% Purchases of refined metals for resale 482 438 10% Purchases of raw materials and semi-products 298 402 (26%) Third party services 276 239 15% Mineral extraction tax and other levies 248 221 12% Electricity and heat energy 151 155 (3%) Fuel 109 101 8% Transportation expenses 90 78 15% Sundry costs 194 167 16% Total cash operating costs 3,886 3,808 2% Depreciation and amortisation 845 735 15% (Increase)/decrease in metal inventories (231) (44) 5x Total cost of metal sales 4,500 4,499 0%

Labour

In 2020, labour costs increased 1% (or USD 12 million) to USD 1,307 million amounting to 34% of the Group's total cash operating costs driven by the following factors: ? -USD 129 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 56 million - indexation of salaries and wages in line with the terms of collective bargaining agreement; ? +USD 44 million - ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019; ? +USD 45 million - hardship payments to employees due to the pandemic.

Materials and supplies

In 2020, expenses for materials and supplies increased 3% (or USD 19 million) to USD 731 million driven by the following factors: ? -USD 72 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 38 million - ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019; ? +USD 35 million - higher consumption of materials primarily due to increased volume of repairs; ? +USD 5 million - higher materials expenses due to the pandemic; ? +USD 7 million - inflationary growth of materials and supplies expenses.

Purchases of refined metals for resale

In 2020, expenses related to purchase of refined metals for resale increased 10% (or USD 44 million) to USD 482 million owing to the increase in palladium price, which was partly compensated by lower purchase volume.

Purchases of raw materials and semi-products

In 2020, purchases of raw materials and semi-products decreased 26% (or USD 104 million) to USD 298 million mainly driven by lower processed volumes of Rostec concentrate.

Third-party services

In 2020, cost of third party services increased 15% (or USD 37 million) to USD 276 million mainly driven by: ? -USD 24 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 34 million - ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019; ? -USD 16 million - lower Nkomati production volumes; ? +USD 29 million - increase in repair services; ? +USD 11 million - inflationary growth of third-party services.

Mineral extraction tax and other levies

In 2020, mineral extraction tax and other levies increased 12% (or USD 27 million) to USD 248 million driven by the following factors: ? -USD 23 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 50 million - primarily increase in payments related to negative environmental impact due to changes in the

legislation.

Electricity and heat energy

In 2020, electricity and heat energy expenses decreased by USD 4 million to USD 151 million driven by the following: ? -USD 11 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 7 million - ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019.

Fuel

In 2020, fuel expenses increased by 8% (or USD 8 million) to USD 109 million driven by the following factors: ? -USD 10 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 18 million - ramp-up of Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019.

Transportation expenses

In 2020, transportation expenses increased 15% (or +USD 12 million) to USD 90 million driven by the following factors: ? -USD 6 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation against US dollar; ? +USD 3 million - inflationary growth of expenses; ? +USD 15 million - primarily increase in transportation expenses in Norilsk industrial region.

Sundry costs

In 2020, sundry costs increased 16% (or +USD 27 million) to USD 194 million mainly driven by the commissioning of Bystrinsky project and higher expenses in Norilsk industrial region.

Depreciation and amortisation

In 2020, depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 15% (or USD 110 million) to USD 845 million.

Positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation amounted to -USD 72 million.

Depreciation charges in real terms increased by USD 182 million mainly due to transfers from construction in progress to production assets including the full commissioning of Bystrinsky project and KGMK.

(Increase)/decrease in metal inventories

?omparative effect of change in metal inventory amounted to -USD 187 million resulting in a decrease of cost of metal sales, primarily driven by accumulation of refined metals owing to coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

COST OF OTHER SALES

In 2020, cost of other sales decreased by USD 109 million to USD 575 million.

The effect of the Russian rouble depreciation was exacerbated by lower air transportation sales due to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES

USD million 2020 2019 Change,% Transportation expenses 71 53 34% Marketing expenses 44 45 (2%) Staff costs 18 15 20% Other 23 14 64% Total 156 127 23%

In 2020, selling and distribution expenses increased 23% (or USD 29 million) to USD 156 million primarily due to increase in transportation expenses (USD +18 million) and other expenses (USD +9 million) primarily due to the commissioning of production facilities at Bystrinsky project in September 2019.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

USD million 2020 2019 Change,% Staff costs 529 601 (12%) Third party services 134 117 15% Taxes other than mineral extraction tax and income tax 69 77 (10%) Depreciation and amortisation 67 69 (3%) Transportation expenses 18 15 20% Rent expenses 2 5 (60%) Other 50 54 (12%) Total 869 938 (7%)

In 2020, general and administrative expenses decreased 7% (or USD 69 million) to USD 869 million. Positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation amounted to -USD 90 million. Changes of the general and administrative expenses in real terms were primarily driven by the following: ? -USD 12 million - decrease in staff costs mainly due to decrease of one-off payments related to management bonuses,

which was partly compensated by salaries indexation; ? +USD 28 million - increase of third party services primarily related to information security.

OTHER OPERATING (EXPENSES)/income, net

USD million 2020 2019 Change,% Environmental provisions 2,242 1 100% Social expenses 500 224 2x Change in other provisions 24 39 (38%) Change in provision on production facilities shut down (10) 190 n.a. Net income earned during the pre-commissioning stage - (192) (100%) Other, net (19) 41 n.a. Total 2,737 303 9x

