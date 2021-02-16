NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -8

Cash generated from operations 9,592 7,919 7,280 Income tax paid (1,304) (1,910) (787) Net cash generated from operating activities 8,288 6,009 6,493 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of share in associates (14) - - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,686) (1,262) (1,480) Purchase of intangible assets (74) (62) (73) Purchase of non-current assets - - (104) Loans issued (3) (3) (7) Proceeds from repayment of loans issued 36 54 13 Net change in deposits placed (4) 78 5 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 10 3 Net cash inflow/(net cash outflow) from disposal of subsidiaries 28 (20) - Interest and other investment income received 67 85 81 Net cash used in investing activities (1,648) (1,120) (1,562)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018 (CONTINUED)

US Dollars million

For the year ended 31 December 2020 2019 2018 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans and borrowings 2,903 3,212 2,173 Repayments of loans and borrowings (2,552) (2,163) (2,547) Payments of lease liabilities (46) (45) (9) Dividends paid (4,165) (4,166) (3,369) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - (1) (1) Interest paid (472) (460) (551) Net cash used in financing activities (4,332) (3,623) (4,304) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,308 1,266 627 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 2,784 1,388 852 Effects of foreign exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents 99 130 (91) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 5,191 2,784 1,388

NET WORKING CAPITAL

USD million 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Change incl. effects of foreign exchange differences Refined metals and other metal products 547 407 140 (59) Work-in-process and semi-products 1 075 1 334 (259) (236) Materials and supplies, net 570 734 (164) (123) Trade and other receivables1 505 362 143 (15) Advances paid and prepaid expenses 79 74 5 (15) Taxes receivable 451 712 (261) (98) Employee benefit obligations (401) (393) (8) 58 Trade and other payables (1 427) (1 706) 279 116 Taxes payable (687) (539) (148) 82 Normalized net working capital1 712 985 (273) (290)

1 Normalized on receivables from the registrar on transfer of dividends to shareholders

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

