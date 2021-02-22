Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel    MNOD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR

02/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR

22-Feb-2021 / 11:22 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR

Norilsk, February 22, 2021 - At 4:15 a.m. local time on the night of February 19 to 20, the building of the ore reloading facility and the adjoining walkway collapsed in the Norilsk Concentrator during repairs to reinforce the structure.

According to preliminary information, three employees of Norilsknickelremont, a contractor conducting repairs at the site, died as result of injuries sustained in the accident and 5 sustained injuries.

Nornickel is investigating the causes of the incident. According to preliminary information, the accident was due to gross violations of safety rules by the management of Norilsk Concentrator. The general director of the Norilsk Concentrator has been dismissed from his position.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated an official inquiry and detained four senior officers of the Norilsk Concentrator and its contractor. The Company is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Norilsk Concentrator continues operating at a reduced capacity.

The company expresses its condolences to the bereaved families.

 

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 93996
EQS News ID: 1169910

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169910&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
03:23aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Emergency at norilsk concentrator
EQ
02/20Nornickel, the government of the russian federation, krasnoyarsk territory an..
DJ
02/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel, the government of the russian ..
EQ
02/20MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Emergency at Norilsk Concentrator
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickle to Comply with Ruling Of Arbitr..
MT
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel not to appeal the court's rulin..
EQ
02/16Nornickel Posts Lower FY20 Profit While Revenue Jumps 15% On Raised Prices
MT
02/16Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited -8-
DJ
02/16PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
02/16Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited -5-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 839 M - -
Net income 2021 8 498 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 12,3%
Capitalization 60 434 M 60 434 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,56 $
Last Close Price 38,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL22.40%60 434
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION21.96%61 397
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.44.08%54 678
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.69%13 553
BOLIDEN AB14.34%11 028
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.45%7 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ