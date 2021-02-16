Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -3

We expect the copper market to remain balanced in the near-term. In 2021, on our estimates, global mine production should increase by 3% to 21.3 million tonnes (net of a 5% disruption allowance) driven by the ramp-up of new projects in Peru, Indonesia, China, US, Australia, Zambia, the DRC and other regions.

Further reopening of economies together with expected stimuli to advance carbon-neutral agenda should support copper demand both in the short- and mid-term.

We expect broadly balanced copper market in 2021.

Palladium in 2020: despite COVID-related challenges palladium price increased 43% remaining above USD 2,000 per ounce level owing to a better-than-expected auto sector demand and substantial supply disruptions in South Africa.

In spite of the generally negative market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, palladium was the best performing commodity in our core metals' basket. After reaching its all-time high of USD 2,795 per ounce on February 27th, palladium price was down almost 45% in March amidst the global spread COVID-19. However, this flash crash was followed by an equally quick recovery supported by better-than-expected rebound of the automotive industry and shutdown of mines in South Africa. Palladium price gained additional positive momentum owing to weakening US dollar and negative real yields in major economies stemming from extraordinary monetary and fiscal measures undertaken by global central banks. By the year-end, palladium price consolidated between USD 2,315 - 2,350 per ounce.

The average LPPM palladium price in 2020 increased by 43% to USD 2,197 per ounce.

In 2020, the deficit of palladium supply was fully offset by the reduction in consumers' inventories as the catalyst fabricators and auto OEMs decided to reduced stocks of raw materials to a minimum level owing to the fall in demand and COVID-19 related uncertainties. Industrial consumption of palladium decreased 13% y-o-y to 9.7 Moz largely due to a decline in automotive demand. At the same time, global automotive sales delivered a better-than-expected results falling "just" 14% vs. initial expectations of as much as -25%. The rebound of automotive industry was led by China (-4%), while the European (-20%) and the US (-15%) markets lost their recovery momentum in September following the tightening of coronavirus restrictions. The decrease in car sales volumes was partly compensated by tightening of environmental legislation across many regions and higher SUV market share in the US requiring higher PGM loadings per vehicle.

Palladium supply decreased 13% to 9.3 Moz mainly owing to a decline in primary production in South Africa (-28%) as well as lower scrap collection (-13%). South African supply was hit by the pandemic and Amplats' Converter Plant (ACP) outages. Following the national lockdown, all South African operations were put on care and maintenance on March 26th, but already in April the operations were re-started and returned to the 85-100% of their capacity by the end of June. Two incidents at Amplats' smelting operations resulted in an increase in the work-in-progress material of up to 1.2 Moz of PGMs. Palladium recycling decreased in 2020 due to a combination of COVID-related lockdowns and lower car sales. Part of the market deficit was covered by ETFs outflows (over 100koz).

Palladium outlook: neutral; the market is expected to be balanced in 2021, in our view, as additional metal demand will be offset by the release of work-in-progress inventory by South African miners and recovery in recycling volumes.

We expect the palladium market to develop a marginal deficit of 0.2 Moz in 2021 as additional metal demand from the recovering automotive industry and other sectors will outweigh the release of work-in-progress inventory by Amplats and higher recycling flows. According to our estimates, the consumption should increase 11% to 10.8 Moz owing mainly to a rebound in automotive demand. We expect the global light vehicle sales to increase 13% to 85 million units from 75 million units in 2020. In an aftermath of the COVID pandemic, we see a clear trend towards increasing popularity of individual mobility, since people would prefer to avoid public transport, taxis and car sharing. Moreover, there is an upside risk for demand, in our view, as the industry could do a massive restocking to recover depleted inventories.

We expect palladium supply to increase 13% to 10.7 Moz owing to the increased production from South Africa as the previously accumulated pipeline stocks will be processed. Palladium recycling volumes are set to expand, we estimate, 14% to 3.5 Moz with more old vehicles being scrapped as new vehicle sales recover.

Among the risks for the palladium market, both on the demand and supply side, we see government-imposed lockdowns and electricity outages in South Africa, processing incidents at major production sites and semiconductor shortage, which is already disrupting production of parts and vehicles around the world.

Platinum in 2020: strong price recovery from March lows driven by the recovery in auto industry, supply disruptions in South Africa and strong investment demand.

Platinum price was relatively stable in January-February trading in the tight range of USD 900-1,000 per ounce before crashing to its lowest level in a decade of USD 600 per ounce in March. However, it recovered quickly to pre-coronavirus levels of USD 800-850 per ounce on the back of lockdown measures introduced in the South African mining industry and the rally in other precious metals. In 2H2020, platinum price continued to increase reaching by the year-end the level of August 2016 of USD 1,050 per ounce, with a support from Amplats incidents and ETFs inflows (+500koz).

The average LPPM platinum price in 2020 increased by 2% to USD 884 per ounce.

Market fundamentals continued to deteriorate as diesel car sales underperformed both gasoline and NEV sales across all markets. Lower diesel car sales were partly offset by higher offtake in heavy-duty diesel vehicles. Closed luxury goods stores and weak consumer confidence severely affected jewelry sales. According to our estimates, jewelry demand contracted by 20% following overall weakness in luxury retail.

In 2020, global platinum supply was down sharply, as the mine disruptions and smelter outages in South Africa led to refined production and recycled volumes decreasing by 29% and 18%, respectively.

Platinum outlook: neutral; we expect that a significant surplus driven by weak industrial demand and inventory release by Amplats may be absorbed by ETFs and retail investors as low interest rate environment and new stimulus from global central banks should drive higher investment demand.

In 2021, we expect platinum market to develop a significant surplus (over 1.0 Moz) as the incremental demand from industrial applications will not be able to absorb increased supply, which will be driven primarily by the work-in-progress material release by South African producers. According to our estimates, the automotive consumption should increase 13% and jewellery demand - 11% on the back of strong recovery in luxury sales in China. Nonetheless, we also expect that a substantial share of this surplus can be purchased by ETF funds and other investors as prospects of more stimulus coming from global central banks should drive higher investment demand for precious metals overall, and platinum, in particular.

According to our assessment, palladium substitution with platinum, albeit being actively communicated to the public by some industry participants, has not been widely implemented and thus has no immediate impact on demand. We regard it as a long-term opportunity. Moreover, refined platinum supply (incl. scrap) is highly dependent on South Africa (which accounted for approximately 60% of the global supply in 2019), where situation is challenged by multi-year underinvestment and electricity supply issues. This feeds, in our opinion, to consumer concerns over the long-term platinum supply availability, which, in its own turn, should result in slower changes in the metal mix used in auto-catalysts.

KEY SEGMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS1

USD million (unless stated otherwise) 2020 2019 Change,% Revenue 15,545 13,563 15% GMK Group 12,700 13,836 (8%) South cluster 694 864 (20%) KGMK Group 8,926 3,115 3x NN Harjavalta 1,308 1,172 12% GRK Bystrinskoye 1,004 201 5x Other mining 137 133 3% Other non-metallurgical 1,387 1,412 (2%) Eliminations (10,611) (7,170) 48% EBITDA 7,651 7,923 (3%) GMK Group 6,171 9,522 (35%) South cluster 407 475 (14%) KGMK Group 1,757 58 30x NN Harjavalta 70 74 (5%) GRK Bystrinskoye 717 349 2x Other mining (14) (31) (55%) Other non-metallurgical 31 31 0% Eliminations (556) (1,770) (69%) Unallocated (932) (785) 19% EBITDA margin 49% 58% (9 p.p.) GMK Group 49% 69% (20 p.p.) South cluster 59% 55% 4 p.p. KGMK Group 20% 2% 18 p.p. NN Harjavalta 5% 6% (1 p.p.) GRK Bystrinskoye 71% n.a. n.a. Other mining (10%) (23%) 13 p.p. Other non-metallurgical 2% 2% 0 p.p.

1) Segments are defined in the consolidated financial statements

