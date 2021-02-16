Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -7

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's total debt slightly increased, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019, while the share of current loans and borrowings in the Company's total debt decreased from 11% as of December 31, 2019 to 0.12% as of December 31, 2020. The key factors behind significant reduction in the share of current loans and borrowings in the reporting period were redemption of USD 1 billion Eurobonds in October 2020, early repayment of RUB 60 billion loan in November 2020, and drawing of long-term funds totaling USD 1,565 million from a syndicated loan facility, funding limit of which was increased in February 2020 from USD 2,500 million to USD 4,150 million. This effect was also reinforced with a long-term borrowing in the total amount of USD 500 million by way of issuing five-year Eurobonds in September 2020 maturing on September 2025.

The Company's net debt as of December 31, 2020 decreased 33%, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019 due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents by 86% (or +USD 2,407 million) during the reporting period. This is primarily due to the increase in cash generated from operating activities which had a positive impact on Net debt / 12M EBITDA as of the end of 2020, that decreased by 0.3x compared to this as of December 31, 2019 and amounted to 0.6x.

As of December 31, 2020, all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global, and Russian rating agency "Expert RA" assigned investment grade credit rating to the Company.

Attachment A

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million

For the year ended 31 December 2020 2019 2018 Revenue Metal sales 14,977 12,851 10,962 Other sales 568 712 708 Total revenue 15,545 13,563 11,670 Cost of metal sales (4,500) (4,499) (4,505) Cost of other sales (575) (684) (622) Gross profit 10,470 8,380 6,543 General and administrative expenses (869) (938) (890) Selling and distribution expenses (156) (127) (92) Impairment of non-financial assets (308) 24 (50) Other operating expenses, net (2,737) (303) (95) Operating profit 6,400 7,036 5,416 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net (1,034) 694 (1,029) Finance costs, net (879) (306) (580) Gain from disposal of subsidiaries 19 2 - Income from investments 73 98 95 Profit before tax 4,579 7,524 3,902 Income tax expense (945) (1,558) (843) Profit for the year 3,634 5,966 3,059 Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company 3,385 5,782 3,085 Non-controlling interests 249 184 (26) 3,634 5,966 3,059 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders of the parent company (US Dollars per share) 21.4 36.5 19.5

Attachment B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million

At 31 December 2020 2019 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10,762 11,993 9,934 Intangible assets 222 215 163 Other financial assets 81 223 141 Deferred tax assets 755 98 73 Other non-current assets 327 370 386 12,147 12,899 10,697 Current assets Inventories 2,192 2,475 2,280 Trade and other receivables 537 362 204 Advances paid and prepaid expenses 79 74 75 Other financial assets 58 51 147 Income tax receivable 7 68 92 Other taxes receivable 444 644 271 Cash and cash equivalents 5,191 2,784 1,388 Other current assets 51 117 97 8,559 6,575 4,554 TOTAL ASSETS 20,706 19,474 15,251 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 6 6 6 Share premium 1,254 1,254 1,254 Translation reserve (5,521) (4,899) (5,343) Retained earnings 8,290 7,452 7,306 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 4,029 3,813 3,223 Non-controlling interests 646 474 250 4,675 4,287 3,473 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 9,622 8,533 8,208 Lease liabilities 203 180 16 Provisions 644 674 365 Trade and other long-term payables 32 37 200 Derivative financial instruments 52 - 61 Deferred tax liabilities 43 60 385 Other long-term liabilities 23 281 185 10,619 9,765 9,420 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 12 1,087 209 Lease liabilities 59 44 6 Trade and other payables 1,427 1,706 1,551 Dividends payable 47 1,553 6 Employee benefit obligations 401 393 307 Provisions 2,258 100 77 Derivative financial instruments 93 - 5 Income tax payable 358 36 35 Other taxes payable 329 503 162 Other current liabilities 428 - - 5,412 5,422 2,358 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,031 15,187 11,778 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,706 19,474 15,251

Attachment C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million

For the year ended 31 December 2020 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax 4,579 7,524 3,902 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 943 911 765 Impairment of non-financial assets 308 (24) 50 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 19 19 1 Gain from disposal of subsidiaries (19) (2) - Change in provisions and allowances 2,464 220 61 Finance costs and income from investments, net 806 208 485 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net 1,034 (694) 1,029 Other 120 64 46 10,254 8,226 6,339 Movements in working capital: Inventories (119) 48 297 Trade and other receivables (161) (122) 102 Advances paid and prepaid expenses (32) 14 (5) Other taxes receivable 125 (331) (15) Employee benefit obligations 20 62 11 Trade and other payables (239) (247) 676 Provisions (186) (35) (28) Other taxes payable (70) 304 (97)

