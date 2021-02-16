Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel    MNOD

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL

(MNOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -7-

02/16/2021 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's total debt slightly increased, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019, while the share of current loans and borrowings in the Company's total debt decreased from 11% as of December 31, 2019 to 0.12% as of December 31, 2020. The key factors behind significant reduction in the share of current loans and borrowings in the reporting period were redemption of USD 1 billion Eurobonds in October 2020, early repayment of RUB 60 billion loan in November 2020, and drawing of long-term funds totaling USD 1,565 million from a syndicated loan facility, funding limit of which was increased in February 2020 from USD 2,500 million to USD 4,150 million. This effect was also reinforced with a long-term borrowing in the total amount of USD 500 million by way of issuing five-year Eurobonds in September 2020 maturing on September 2025.

The Company's net debt as of December 31, 2020 decreased 33%, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019 due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents by 86% (or +USD 2,407 million) during the reporting period. This is primarily due to the increase in cash generated from operating activities which had a positive impact on Net debt / 12M EBITDA as of the end of 2020, that decreased by 0.3x compared to this as of December 31, 2019 and amounted to 0.6x.

As of December 31, 2020, all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global, and Russian rating agency "Expert RA" assigned investment grade credit rating to the Company.

Attachment A

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million 

                                                                For the year ended 31 December 
                                                                2020      2019       2018 
Revenue 
Metal sales                                                     14,977    12,851     10,962 
Other sales                                                     568       712        708 
Total revenue                                                   15,545    13,563     11,670 
 
Cost of metal sales                                             (4,500)   (4,499)    (4,505) 
Cost of other sales                                             (575)     (684)      (622) 
Gross profit                                                    10,470    8,380      6,543 
 
General and administrative expenses                             (869)     (938)      (890) 
Selling and distribution expenses                               (156)     (127)      (92) 
Impairment of non-financial assets                              (308)     24         (50) 
Other operating expenses, net                                   (2,737)   (303)      (95) 
Operating profit                                                6,400     7,036      5,416 
 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net                               (1,034)   694        (1,029) 
Finance costs, net                                              (879)     (306)      (580) 
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries                              19        2          - 
Income from investments                                         73        98         95 
Profit before tax                                               4,579     7,524      3,902 
 
Income tax expense                                              (945)     (1,558)    (843) 
Profit for the year                                             3,634     5,966      3,059 
 
Attributable to: 
Shareholders of the parent company                              3,385     5,782      3,085 
Non-controlling interests                                       249       184        (26) 
                                                                3,634     5,966      3,059 
 
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE 
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to 
shareholders of the parent company (US Dollars per share)       21.4      36.5       19.5

Attachment B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million 

                                                              At 31 December 
                                                              2020      2019      2018 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment                                 10,762    11,993    9,934 
Intangible assets                                             222       215       163 
Other financial assets                                        81        223       141 
Deferred tax assets                                           755       98        73 
Other non-current assets                                      327       370       386 
                                                              12,147    12,899    10,697 
Current assets 
Inventories                                                   2,192     2,475     2,280 
Trade and other receivables                                   537       362       204 
Advances paid and prepaid expenses                            79        74        75 
Other financial assets                                        58        51        147 
Income tax receivable                                         7         68        92 
Other taxes receivable                                        444       644       271 
Cash and cash equivalents                                     5,191     2,784     1,388 
Other current assets                                          51        117       97 
                                                              8,559     6,575     4,554 
TOTAL ASSETS                                                  20,706    19,474    15,251 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Capital and reserves 
Share capital                                                 6         6         6 
Share premium                                                 1,254     1,254     1,254 
Translation reserve                                           (5,521)   (4,899)   (5,343) 
Retained earnings                                             8,290     7,452     7,306 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company     4,029     3,813     3,223 
Non-controlling interests                                     646       474       250 
                                                              4,675     4,287     3,473 
Non-current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                                          9,622     8,533     8,208 
Lease liabilities                                             203       180       16 
Provisions                                                    644       674       365 
Trade and other long-term payables                            32        37        200 
Derivative financial instruments                              52        -         61 
Deferred tax liabilities                                      43        60        385 
Other long-term liabilities                                   23        281       185 
                                                              10,619    9,765     9,420 
Current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                                          12        1,087     209 
Lease liabilities                                             59        44        6 
Trade and other payables                                      1,427     1,706     1,551 
Dividends payable                                             47        1,553     6 
Employee benefit obligations                                  401       393       307 
Provisions                                                    2,258     100       77 
Derivative financial instruments                              93        -         5 
Income tax payable                                            358       36        35 
Other taxes payable                                           329       503       162 
Other current liabilities                                     428       -         - 
                                                              5,412     5,422     2,358 
TOTAL LIABILITIES                                             16,031    15,187    11,778 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                                  20,706    19,474    15,251

Attachment C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018

US Dollars million 

                                                        For the year ended 31 December 
                                                        2020       2019       2018 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES 
Profit before tax                                       4,579      7,524      3,902 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                           943        911        765 
Impairment of non-financial assets                      308        (24)       50 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment       19         19         1 
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries                      (19)       (2)        - 
Change in provisions and allowances                     2,464      220        61 
Finance costs and income from investments, net          806        208        485 
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net                       1,034      (694)      1,029 
Other                                                   120        64         46 
                                                        10,254     8,226      6,339 
Movements in working capital: 
Inventories                                             (119)      48         297 
Trade and other receivables                             (161)      (122)      102 
Advances paid and prepaid expenses                      (32)       14         (5) 
Other taxes receivable                                  125        (331)      (15) 
Employee benefit obligations                            20         62         11 
Trade and other payables                                (239)      (247)      676 
Provisions                                              (186)      (35)       (28) 
Other taxes payable                                     (70)       304        (97)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 06:31 ET (11:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 0.64% 35.99 Delayed Quote.14.62%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
DJ
12:32aNornickel reports full year 2020 audited -2-
DJ
12:32aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel reports full year 2020 audited ..
EQ
12:32aNornickel reports full year 2020 audited consolidated ifrs financial results
DJ
02/11MINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NIC : Nornickel receives the demand of the Kras..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 457 M - -
Net income 2020 4 251 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 7,83%
Capitalization 56 589 M 56 589 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,70 $
Last Close Price 35,76 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gareth Peter Herbert Penny Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Borisovich Bratukhin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL14.62%56 589
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION11.27%56 017
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.20.02%45 373
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.87%13 122
BOLIDEN AB9.92%10 583
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.39%7 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ