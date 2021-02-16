Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Norilsk Nickel : NORNICKEL REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 AUDITED -7

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's total debt slightly increased, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019, while the share of current loans and borrowings in the Company's total debt decreased from 11% as of December 31, 2019 to 0.12% as of December 31, 2020. The key factors behind significant reduction in the share of current loans and borrowings in the reporting period were redemption of USD 1 billion Eurobonds in October 2020, early repayment of RUB 60 billion loan in November 2020, and drawing of long-term funds totaling USD 1,565 million from a syndicated loan facility, funding limit of which was increased in February 2020 from USD 2,500 million to USD 4,150 million. This effect was also reinforced with a long-term borrowing in the total amount of USD 500 million by way of issuing five-year Eurobonds in September 2020 maturing on September 2025.
The Company's net debt as of December 31, 2020 decreased 33%, as compared to this as of December 31, 2019 due to the increase in cash and cash equivalents by 86% (or +USD 2,407 million) during the reporting period. This is primarily due to the increase in cash generated from operating activities which had a positive impact on Net debt / 12M EBITDA as of the end of 2020, that decreased by 0.3x compared to this as of December 31, 2019 and amounted to 0.6x.
As of December 31, 2020, all three international rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global, and Russian rating agency "Expert RA" assigned investment grade credit rating to the Company.
Attachment A
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018
US Dollars million
For the year ended 31 December
2020 2019 2018
Revenue
Metal sales 14,977 12,851 10,962
Other sales 568 712 708
Total revenue 15,545 13,563 11,670
Cost of metal sales (4,500) (4,499) (4,505)
Cost of other sales (575) (684) (622)
Gross profit 10,470 8,380 6,543
General and administrative expenses (869) (938) (890)
Selling and distribution expenses (156) (127) (92)
Impairment of non-financial assets (308) 24 (50)
Other operating expenses, net (2,737) (303) (95)
Operating profit 6,400 7,036 5,416
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net (1,034) 694 (1,029)
Finance costs, net (879) (306) (580)
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries 19 2 -
Income from investments 73 98 95
Profit before tax 4,579 7,524 3,902
Income tax expense (945) (1,558) (843)
Profit for the year 3,634 5,966 3,059
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent company 3,385 5,782 3,085
Non-controlling interests 249 184 (26)
3,634 5,966 3,059
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to
shareholders of the parent company (US Dollars per share) 21.4 36.5 19.5
Attachment B
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018
US Dollars million
At 31 December
2020 2019 2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 10,762 11,993 9,934
Intangible assets 222 215 163
Other financial assets 81 223 141
Deferred tax assets 755 98 73
Other non-current assets 327 370 386
12,147 12,899 10,697
Current assets
Inventories 2,192 2,475 2,280
Trade and other receivables 537 362 204
Advances paid and prepaid expenses 79 74 75
Other financial assets 58 51 147
Income tax receivable 7 68 92
Other taxes receivable 444 644 271
Cash and cash equivalents 5,191 2,784 1,388
Other current assets 51 117 97
8,559 6,575 4,554
TOTAL ASSETS 20,706 19,474 15,251
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital 6 6 6
Share premium 1,254 1,254 1,254
Translation reserve (5,521) (4,899) (5,343)
Retained earnings 8,290 7,452 7,306
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 4,029 3,813 3,223
Non-controlling interests 646 474 250
4,675 4,287 3,473
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 9,622 8,533 8,208
Lease liabilities 203 180 16
Provisions 644 674 365
Trade and other long-term payables 32 37 200
Derivative financial instruments 52 - 61
Deferred tax liabilities 43 60 385
Other long-term liabilities 23 281 185
10,619 9,765 9,420
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 12 1,087 209
Lease liabilities 59 44 6
Trade and other payables 1,427 1,706 1,551
Dividends payable 47 1,553 6
Employee benefit obligations 401 393 307
Provisions 2,258 100 77
Derivative financial instruments 93 - 5
Income tax payable 358 36 35
Other taxes payable 329 503 162
Other current liabilities 428 - -
5,412 5,422 2,358
TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,031 15,187 11,778
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,706 19,474 15,251
Attachment C
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, 2019 AND 2018
US Dollars million
For the year ended 31 December
2020 2019 2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax 4,579 7,524 3,902
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation 943 911 765
Impairment of non-financial assets 308 (24) 50
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 19 19 1
Gain from disposal of subsidiaries (19) (2) -
Change in provisions and allowances 2,464 220 61
Finance costs and income from investments, net 806 208 485
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net 1,034 (694) 1,029
Other 120 64 46
10,254 8,226 6,339
Movements in working capital:
Inventories (119) 48 297
Trade and other receivables (161) (122) 102
Advances paid and prepaid expenses (32) 14 (5)
Other taxes receivable 125 (331) (15)
Employee benefit obligations 20 62 11
Trade and other payables (239) (247) 676
Provisions (186) (35) (28)
Other taxes payable (70) 304 (97)
