  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Research and Production Corporation United Wagon Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWGN   RU000A0JVBT9

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION CORPORATION UNITED WAGON COMPANY

(UWGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Public Joint Stock Research and Production United Wagon : Tikhoretsky Bakery Plant to add UWC railcars to its fleet

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
01.08.2022

United Wagon Company (UWC, the Group or the Company) and JSC Tikhoretsky Bakery Plant, a leading milling company in Russia, have signed a contract for a batch of new generation box cars. The railcars will join the plant's fleet by the end of this year.

The box car, Model 11-6874, is an efficient solution to transport bulky light-weight or small-sized heavy loads. Its versatility is achieved through the balanced combination of the key features: load capacity (73 t), body volume (175 m3) and innovative bogies (25 t) installed in the car. The geometric dimensions of the floor allow for 44 loaded Euro pallets, which is one of the best figures in Russia.

This box car stands out for its ergonomic engineering solutions that increase the convenience and reliability of its operation, as well as ensure safe cargo transportation and reduce the time required for loading and unloading operations. The operational advantage of the wagon is its increased strength: each floor section is designed to bear 5 t of load. The riffled steel flooring provides excellent grip with the forklift's wheels, and has no height differences, which also increases convenience.

The door openings are larger than those of common-type models. Bulk goods can be loaded through the railcar's roof hatches. There are tie-down shackles for securing loads easily and reliably inside the wagon. A ventilation mode is available to ventilate the body. Special seals on the hatches and a canopy over the door protect the load from precipitation, while openings in the floor allow condensation to drain out. The tightness of each wagon is checked by means of a rain test.

The overhaul interval of the box car is extended up to 1 million kilometres (or 8 years). The car's service life is 32 years.

"For us, quality comes first at all stages of the production process: we use selected natural grain, produce flour using modern high-tech equipment, and deliver our products and raw materials for them by efficient road and rail transport," says Evgeny Chernetsky, Chief Executive Officer of the Tikhoretsky Bakery Plant. - "We are already very familiar with UWC wagons; we received the first batch last year and are completely satisfied with the results. That is why we are expanding our fleet with new generation cars."

Disclaimer

United Wagon PJSC published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
