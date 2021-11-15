Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Detsky Mir Marks a Record Global Shopping Day

Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2021 - Detsky Mir Group, a multi-vertical digital retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces the preliminary results of its 11.11 Global Shopping Day sale.

This Global Shopping Day has set a number of online sales records for Detsky Mir: 273,000 orders were placed via online platform and marketplace for a total of RUB 570 million - a 63% increase on last year's event. At the same time, the range of products on offer topped 320,000 SKUs, with over 80% of the Company's marketplace sellers taking part in the sales event, and the order processing speed reaching 18,000 fulfillments per hour.

Winter sports gear (+703%), footwear (+357%), pet food (+474%), and pet supplies (+384%) were the fastest-growing categories. Rostov-on-Don, Kazan and Novosibirsk saw the highest levels of customer demand.

The surge in online activity was supported by the Company's two new distribution centers in Kazan and Novosibirsk, which opened earlier this year to unlock shorter delivery times and ensure the online platform would run smoothly in these regions. This solid performance has once again confirmed Detsky Mir's leadership in the children's goods market, as well as its commitment to providing the best shopping experience to customers across the whole of Russia.

