    DSKY   RU000A0JSQ90

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Detsky Mir Marks a Record Global Shopping Day

11/15/2021
Moscow, Russia, 15 November 2021 - Detsky Mir Group, a multi-vertical digital retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces the preliminary results of its 11.11 Global Shopping Day sale.

This Global Shopping Day has set a number of online sales records for Detsky Mir: 273,000 orders were placed via online platform and marketplace for a total of RUB 570 million - a 63% increase on last year's event. At the same time, the range of products on offer topped 320,000 SKUs, with over 80% of the Company's marketplace sellers taking part in the sales event, and the order processing speed reaching 18,000 fulfillments per hour.

Winter sports gear (+703%), footwear (+357%), pet food (+474%), and pet supplies (+384%) were the fastest-growing categories. Rostov-on-Don, Kazan and Novosibirsk saw the highest levels of customer demand.

The surge in online activity was supported by the Company's two new distribution centers in Kazan and Novosibirsk, which opened earlier this year to unlock shorter delivery times and ensure the online platform would run smoothly in these regions. This solid performance has once again confirmed Detsky Mir's leadership in the children's goods market, as well as its commitment to providing the best shopping experience to customers across the whole of Russia.

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Head of Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 2 294 M 2 294 M
Net income 2021 11 549 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 57 983 M 798 M 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 9,39%
Capitalization 104 B 1 433 M 1 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 067
Free-Float 64,7%
Managers and Directors
Maria Davydova Chief Executive Officer
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Chairman
Alexandr Vladimirovich Shlyapochnikov Head-Information Technology Management Department
Nikolay Ermakov Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY DETSKY MIR4.83%1 433
WESFARMERS LIMITED17.90%49 339
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-55.31%13 547
FIVE BELOW, INC.19.39%11 704
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED18.70%6 722
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.27%5 911