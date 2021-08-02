Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Detsky Mir Strengthens Its Top Management Team

Moscow, Russia, 2 August 2021 - PJSC Detsky Mir (the 'Group', 'Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY) announces changes in the Company's top management. Driven by the fast pace at which the Company's new ambitious strategy, business verticals and digital transformation are being implemented and deployed, Detsky Mir has decided to strengthen its C-suite team with experts who have relevant experience in delivering retail digitalization and integrating advanced solutions.

Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Detsky Mir, leaves the Company on 1 August 2021. Andrey Spivak will take up the role of CFO and Member of the Management Board from 16 August 2021.

Mr. Spivak has over 19 years of experience in retail and FMCG, with a strong track record in building processes across strategic and operational financial planning, as well as management reporting and analysis, including the deployment of appropriate IT solutions. Prior to joining Detsky Mir, Mr. Spivak held a number of senior management positions at Magnit, including Director of Advanced Analytics, Reporting and Big Data, Controlling and Economics Director, and Deputy CFO. Previous to his time with Magnit, he also served in senior management roles at X5 Retail Group, including the CFO of Perekrestok, Strategy Implementation Director, and Financial Planning and Analysis Director. Before that he was Finance Manager at Wrigley Ukraine, and also held various positions in finance at Wrigley Russia and Wrigley GmbH (Munich). Mr. Spivak is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics.

'Andrey boasts extensive experience in financial management, investment and digital transformation from several companies. This synergy will translate to the successful implementation of Detsky Mir's own ambitious strategy and digitalization program. Andrey will focus on maintaining the Company's business efficiency and high dividends, strategic planning and investment allocation across new business verticals. I wish Andrey every success in implementing his plans, and I am confident he will exceed expectations. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Anna Garmanova for her enormous contribution to Detsky Mir's growth story, something that helped the Company to become Russia's major nationwide public retailer with a unique business model and a solid financial performance,' commented Maria Davydova, CEO of PJSC Detsky Mir.

'For me, the move to Detsky Mir means new professional challenges and the chance to work on big and exciting tasks. I am pleased to be able to join the team of a major nationwide player with an unmatched omnichannel business model. I am certain that my previous experience will come in useful for Detsky Mir Group and will strengthen its leading market position,' commented Andrey Spivak, CFO at Detsky Mir Group.

Sergey Li took up the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Member of the Management Board on 15 July 2021.

Mr. Li will be responsible for the strategic and operational management of Detsky Mir Group's retail chains in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, the development of new concepts for a variety of store formats, overseeing retail technologies and providing support for the Company's digital transformation.

Mr. Li has over 17 years of experience in retail, most recently as Managing Director at M.Video-Eldorado Group, where he was responsible for operating the Eldorado brand's operations. Prior to this, he was the Director of the Consumer Electronics Division of M.Video, overseeing all company procurement, marketing and logistics. Before serving at M.Video-Eldorado Group, Mr. Li headed Sulpak, Kazakhstan's largest electronics retail chain, as an executive director, and was also Business Development Manager at Philips Russia. Mr. Li graduated from the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics.

'Detsky Mir is successfully pressing on with its transformation into a digital retailer that boasts growing retail formats, as well as a business model and technology solutions that are unique to the Company. The expertise that Sergey brings to the table will allow us to accelerate our growth rate, expand our footprint and leverage digital tools to improve the customer experience. I wish Sergey success in overcoming these new challenges and securing impressive operating results,' commented Maria Davydova, CEO of PJSC Detsky Mir.

'I am very excited to join the team at Detsky Mir - a recognized market leader - and am strongly committed to driving the achievement of its ambitious goals. I am confident that my extensive experience in retail and operational management will help the Company to successfully meet its strategic objectives,' said Sergey Li, COO at Detsky Mir Group.

