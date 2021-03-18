Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Detsky Mir's Board of Directors Elected Chairwoman and Committee Members

18 / 03 / 2021

Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2021 - The Board of PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), elected Maria Gordon as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Pavel Grachev was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Company's Board.

The Board of Directors appointed committee members as follows.

Strategy and Sustainability Committee

Grachev, Pavel Sergeevich - Chairman of the Committee; Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director); Davydova, Maria Sergeevna (CEO of the Company); Foss, Michael (independent director); Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director); Kotomkin, Stanislav Valerievich (independent director); Maher, Tony; Stiskin, Mikhail Borisovich.

Audit Committee

Foss, Michael (independent director) - Chairman of the Committee; Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director); Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Gordon, Maria Vladimirovna (independent director) - Chairwoman of the Committee; Anischenko, Andrey Anatolievich (independent director); Shevchuk, Alexander Viktorovich (independent director).

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova Head of Public Relations Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041 upolikarpova@detmir.ru Sergey Levitskiy Head of Investor Relations Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315 slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format digital retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as a significant player in Belarus. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir Pickup retail chains, the detmir.ru online store and marketplace, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a retail chain of 834 Detsky Mir stores located in 331 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, 20 Detmir Pickup stores, as well as 21 Zoozavr stores as of 18 March 2021. The total selling space was approximately 900,000 square meters.

Detsky Mir's shareholder structure: Gulf Investments Limited (Altus Capital) - 25%; Free-float[1] - 75%.

Websites: detmir.ru, ir.detmir.ru