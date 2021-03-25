Log in
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY DETSKY MIR

(DSKY)
Public Joint Stock Detsky Mir : Expert RA Raises Detsky Mir's Credit Rating to ruAA- with a stable outlook

03/25/2021 | 05:20am EDT
25 / 03 / 2021

Moscow, Russia, 25 March 2021 - PJSC Detsky Mir ('Detsky Mir' or the 'Company', MOEX: DSKY), the largest children's goods retailer in Russia and Kazakhstan, announces that the rating agency Expert RA has revised the Company's credit rating according to an updated methodology, improving it by one notch to ruАА- with a stable outlook. Previously, Detsky Mir's credit rating stood at ruA+ with a stable outlook.

In its report, Expert RA outlines the key factors contributing to the credit rating, which include the Company's leading position in the children's retail market, the successful development of an omnichannel business model, sound profitability and a competitive pricing policy translating into robust sales growth rates. PJSC Detsky Mir has a low level of foreign currency exposure, coupled with an adequate amount of confirmed undrawn credit lines, as well as access to the capital debt market. Detsky Mir plans to refinance short-term liabilities, while keeping a low level of leverage.

Additional information is available at: https://raexpert.ru/

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Head of Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: + 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Detsky Mir Group (MOEX: DSKY) is a multi-format digital retailer and the leader in the children's goods sector in Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as a significant player in Belarus. The Group comprises the Detsky Mir and the Detmir Pickup retail chains, the detmir.ru online store and marketplace, as well as the Zoozavr pet supplies retail chain. The Company operates a retail chain of 835 Detsky Mir stores located in 331 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, 20 Detmir Pickup stores, as well as 21 Zoozavr stores as of 25 March 2021. The total selling space was approximately 901,000 square meters.

Detsky Mir's shareholder structure: Gulf Investments Limited (Altus Capital) - 25%; Free-float[1] - 75%.

Websites: detmir.ru, ir.detmir.ru

([1]) Including quasi-treasury shares and shares held by management and directors (0.7% of total shares).

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
