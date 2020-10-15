Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Regional Clinic Hospital Site Major Repairs Conducted with Rosneft Support

Major repairs of the therapeutic site of the Orenburg regional clinical hospital No. 1 were conducted with the support of Orenburgneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company. The funds for the modernization and the equipment of socially important facilities were allocated under the Cooperation Agreement between the Company and the Government of the Orenburg Region.

During the repair work in the five-storied building all utility systems - aeration, conditioning, cold and hot water supply, wastewater - were reconstructed. Also a new heating system and elevator equipment were set up in the building. The facade of the building was revamped and winterized; the stairs were equipped with ramps for people with limited mobility; the indoor premises was repaired.

After the repairs, the departments of pulmonology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and nephrology work now in the site of the regional clinical hospital. The site is designed for 120 patients including the day patient department.

The support of healthcare is one of Rosneft's priorities in the Orenburg Region. For several years Orenburgneft has been providing support to the regional clinic hospital No. 1, the largest multi-discipline clinic and one of the most important medical centres of the Orenburg Region. There are 23 in-patient departments and 35 secondary diagnostic and treatment subsidiaries functioning in the hospital. More than 24,000 patients are under treatment in the in-patience departments annually.

Earlier the medical equipment was upgraded on funds of the Company. Last year major repairs of the advisory polyclinic with 600 visits per shift were conducted.

Note for Editors: The Orenburg Region is one of the key regions of Rosneft's operations. The Company consistently implements socially important projects in the region based on addressing the priority tasks of the socio-economic development of territories. Over the last few years, kindergartens in the Andreevka and Elkhovka villages and the community centres in the Sharlyk, Podkolki, and Pleshanovo settlements were reopened after reconstruction with Rosneft's support. More than 30 educational institutions of the Orenburg Region were prepared for the new school year, the support in equipment and repairs is provided to hospitals, polyclinics, kindergartens, schools, cultural and sports institutions.

October 5, 2020