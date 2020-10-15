Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil : Regional Clinic Hospital Site Major Repairs Conducted with Rosneft Support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Major repairs of the therapeutic site of the Orenburg regional clinical hospital No. 1 were conducted with the support of Orenburgneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company. The funds for the modernization and the equipment of socially important facilities were allocated under the Cooperation Agreement between the Company and the Government of the Orenburg Region.

During the repair work in the five-storied building all utility systems - aeration, conditioning, cold and hot water supply, wastewater - were reconstructed. Also a new heating system and elevator equipment were set up in the building. The facade of the building was revamped and winterized; the stairs were equipped with ramps for people with limited mobility; the indoor premises was repaired.

After the repairs, the departments of pulmonology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and nephrology work now in the site of the regional clinical hospital. The site is designed for 120 patients including the day patient department.

The support of healthcare is one of Rosneft's priorities in the Orenburg Region. For several years Orenburgneft has been providing support to the regional clinic hospital No. 1, the largest multi-discipline clinic and one of the most important medical centres of the Orenburg Region. There are 23 in-patient departments and 35 secondary diagnostic and treatment subsidiaries functioning in the hospital. More than 24,000 patients are under treatment in the in-patience departments annually.

Earlier the medical equipment was upgraded on funds of the Company. Last year major repairs of the advisory polyclinic with 600 visits per shift were conducted.

Note for Editors:

The Orenburg Region is one of the key regions of Rosneft's operations. The Company consistently implements socially important projects in the region based on addressing the priority tasks of the socio-economic development of territories. Over the last few years, kindergartens in the Andreevka and Elkhovka villages and the community centres in the Sharlyk, Podkolki, and Pleshanovo settlements were reopened after reconstruction with Rosneft's support. More than 30 educational institutions of the Orenburg Region were prepared for the new school year, the support in equipment and repairs is provided to hospitals, polyclinics, kindergartens, schools, cultural and sports institutions.

Rosneft
Information Division
October 5, 2020

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 08:54:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
04:55aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Regional Clinic Hospital Site Major Repairs Con..
PU
10/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Zvezda Shipyard Awards Contract for Constructio..
PU
10/14PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Team Participates in Moscow Marathon
PU
10/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Changes to the Management Board
PU
09/29Rosneft, Aramco unlikely to bid for India's BPCL stake -sources
RE
09/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : First Aframax Tanker Starts Sea Trials
PU
09/21PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft and BP Russia Provide Scholarships to S..
PU
09/09PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is finishing dry do..
PU
09/03Germany pressed to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning
RE
09/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Company statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 250 M - -
Net income 2020 1 464 M - -
Net Debt 2020 55 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,4x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 46 880 M 46 880 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,84 $
Last Close Price 4,93 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-31.66%46 880
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.99%1 915 495
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.43%105 844
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.51%99 235
TOTAL SE-40.71%91 616
GAZPROM-34.09%51 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group