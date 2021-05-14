Log in
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Operating Results for Q1 2021 -2-

05/14/2021
In 1Q 2020, the Company sold 24.1 mln tonnes of petroleum products, of which 37% were sold at the domestic market. 
Petroleum products sales to non-CIS countries amounted to 14.4 mln tonnes, and export to CIS countries amounted to 0.5 
mln tonnes. 
In 1Q 2021, the Company exceeded the required quotas for exchange-traded motor fuel sales on the St. Petersburg 
International Mercantile Exchange by more than two times.  Rosneft actively trades at the Exchange consistently meeting 
the needs of the domestic market of the Russian Federation. 
In 1Q 2021, in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, the Company supplied to end-consumers, namely domestic 
and foreign ship owners, a total of 307.3 th. tonnes of bunker fuel, including 217.8 th. tonnes of marine fuel with 
sulfur content of up to 0.5% fully complying with the MARPOL regulations. Low-sulfur residual marine fuel RMLS 40 
accounted for 44% of this volume (95.2 th. tonnes). 
Retail business 
As of the end of 1Q 2021, the Company's retail network comprised 3,049 filling stations and complexes, including 2,985 
filling stations and complexes in the Russian Federation. 
In the reporting period, the Company's retail business demonstrated stable performance. In 1Q 2021, the retail sales 
volume at Rosneft's filling stations recovered from the COVID-19 restrictive measures of the previous year and exceeded 
the level of 1Q 2020. 
All the stores and cafes at the Company's filling stations continue to operate in strict accordance with the 
recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor for preventive and disinfection measures. The service of contactless remote payment 
for fuel and related products through the Yandex.Fuel, Yandex.Navigator and Yandex.Maps mobile applications meets a 
ready market: contactless fuel payment service is available at about 1,500 filling stations and complexes, while 
contactless food payment service is available at 50 bp multi-purpose filling stations. 
To enhance the quality of the rendered services and for the convenience of its clients, Rosneft makes extensive use of 
new technologies to develop additional services. For instance, the Company, together with VBRR bank, launched a new 
'Cash with Purchase' service at its own filling station network. Customers of the Company's retail network, when paying 
for fuel or other related goods with Mastercard, Visa or Mir cards of any bank, can withdraw up to RUB 5,000 at the 
filling station cash desk. 
Moreover, the Company continues to launch World of Privileges financial supermarkets at filling stations in the Moscow 
region under the Rosneft and bp brands. Customers are given the opportunity to quickly and conveniently issue insurance 
policies for OSAGO (compulsory third party car insurance) and CASCO (fully comprehensive insurance), debit cards with 
bp CLUB and 'Hello Mir' loyalty programs, credit cards, consumer loans. As of the end of the reporting quarter, 
financial supermarkets operated at 35 filling stations in the Moscow region. The ?ompany plans to further expand the 
geography of rendering these services at filling stations. 
 
Rosneft Information Division 
Tel.: +7 (495) 411 54 20 
Fax: +7 (495) 411 54 21 
May 14, 2021 
 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
 
