Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rosneft Oil : Conducts Stratigraphic Drilling on Arctic Shelf

11/29/2020 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Photo Credit: Discovery Channel Russia

Rosneft Oil Company has been the first in the history of Arctic surveys to drill shallow stratigraphic wells in the north of the Kara Sea. The work has been carried out during its vast research expedition. The project's main task was to collect core samples. The core is a valuable rock material, a direct source of geological data required to determine the age (stratification), composition and conditions of formation for Arctic shelf rocks under research. The samples recovered are of great interest for the purpose of obtaining the latest data on the geological structure and oil and gas potential of the North-Kara basin.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel Russia

Rosneft Oil Company is the largest license holder for continental shelf areas. The Company is implementing a comprehensive long-term research programme in the Arctic, which includes geological, oceanological, hydrometeorological and environmental studies.

The North-Kara drilling was performed with the Bavenit survey drill ship, one of the most equipped vessels in Russia. During the expedition, eight wells were drilled to a depth of 90 m. Those were the first in the region and the northernmost on the Russian shelf. The fieldwork was carried out in compliance with the highest standards of environmental safety and environmental protection. In total, 6.5 tonnes of core were sampled, and the drilling technology was tested in deposits with varying properties, such as rocky terrigenous and carbonate ones, as well as in more challenging dispersion and semi-core deposits. Specially designed drill bits were used for rocky and semi-rocky formations.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel Russia

The core samples taken will be lab-tested by means of Innopraktika and the Lomonosov Moscow State University Faculty of Geology. A series of analytical studies will improve the reliability of forecasts of the oil and gas potential of the Arctic's sedimentary basins of varying ages and provide a new geological model of the North-Kara region.

The experience gained during the expedition provides the basis to develop technologies for effective study of the Arctic shelf and to continue the project in the increasingly severe conditions of the Eastern Arctic.

Note for Editors:

Rosneft Oil Company's offshore operations are of paramount importance for the future of modern Russia, ensuring the sustainable social and economic development of the country, supporting the modernisation of industry and the organisation of production of high-tech robotised equipment, upgrading coastal and transport infrastructure and developing human resources.

As a reliable user of natural resources, Rosneft has a large-scale environmental agenda for the Arctic. The Company is implementing an Arctic Biodiversity Conservation Programme, which includes monitoring and research on key animal species that are indicative of the resilience of the northern ecosystem. Unique studies of walruses and polar bears have been conducted in the waters of the Kara and Barents Seas and the Franz Josef Land archipelago in 2020.

Rosneft
Information Division
November 26, 2020

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
01:41pROSNEFT OIL : Komsomolsk Refinery Performs Technical Upgrade of Crude Distillati..
PU
01:20pROSNEFT OIL : Conducts Stratigraphic Drilling on Arctic Shelf
PU
01:20pROSNEFT OIL : Igor Sechin Reports to President on Implementation of Promising Pr..
PU
11/23ROSNEFT OIL : RN-Uvatneftegaz Plants 600,000 Saplings of Siberian Pine
PU
11/23ROSNEFT OIL : New University Laboratories Opened in Samara State Technical Unive..
PU
11/23ROSNEFT OIL : Orenburgneft Sets Power Generation Centre at Garshinskoye Field
PU
11/23ROSNEFT OIL : Ryazan Oil Refining Company Introduces Unified Information System ..
PU
11/17ROSNEFT OIL : Board of Directors held a meeting in person
PU
11/13ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 Third quarter IFRS (Presentations)
PU
11/13ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 Third quarter IFRS (Analysis (MD&A))
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 76 366 M - -
Net income 2020 -88,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -152x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 57 341 M 57 341 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,11 $
Last Close Price 6,04 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-16.26%57 341
TOTAL SE-23.37%118 487
GAZPROM-27.57%57 880
EQUINOR ASA-16.32%54 125
PAO NOVATEK-19.70%48 945
ENI SPA-38.02%36 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ