PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
Rosneft Oil : Komsomolsk Refinery Performs Technical Upgrade of Crude Distillation Unit

11/29/2020 | 01:41pm EST
RN-Komsomolsk refinery, an enterprise of Rosneft Oil Company's refining complex, has completed a technical upgrade of one of its major crude distillation units, CDU/VDU-2. The steps taken provide for an increase in the yield of light petroleum products and low-sulphur marine fuel RMLS 40, which has improved environmental features.

Rosneft is implementing the modernisation programme for its refineries of the largest scale, amounting to 1.4 trillion roubles. Since the start of the programme, 23 main oil refining units and complexes have been built and upgraded, which enabled the Company to significantly increase the production of motor fuels of the highest ecological class.

During the upgrade, internal devices of two towers of the CDU/VDU-2 were replaced. The products obtained at the unit serve as feedstock for subsequent secondary refining processes. Komsomolsk refinery intends to carry out similar technical upgrade on the CDU/VDU-3 unit.

The plant is currently implementing a large-scale project 'Construction of Hydrocracking Complex', the commissioning of which will help produce additional volumes of low-sulphur diesel fuel of the Euro-5 environmental standard. The construction of hydrocracking complex is an important stage of Rosneft's large-scale plant upgrade programme. The hydrocracking and hydrotreatment complex has a design capacity of 3.65 million tonnes per year; with its launch, Komsomolsk refinery will be able to increase the conversion rate to 92%.

Note for Editors:

RN-Komsomolsk Refinery LLC is the largest oil refining enterprise in Khabarovsk Krai and is vital for petroleum products supplies to the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District. Its product range comprises over 20 items, such as high-octane gasolines and Euro-5 diesel, green marine fuel and other products.

Rosneft
Information Division
November 26, 2020

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
