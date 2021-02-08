Rosneft Oil : Volunteer Centre Opened in Nyagan with Rosneft Support

Log in
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

02/08/2021 | 08:45am EST
A volunteer centre at the youth centre in Nyagan has been opened with the support of RN-Nyaganneftegaz, a subsidiary of Rosneft. Major repairs of the building were conducted and the lecture and interactive areas were created and equipped with the up-to-date devices using the funds committed by the enterprise.

Since 2017, the city has had a vibrant volunteer movement called Do Well. The initiative brings together already some 200 members who now have the space for meetings.

Volunteers of Nyagan initiated and organised a range of projects and actions supported by the Presidential Grants Contest. Such projects include, for example, a board games festival and an environmental project to hold a series of clean-ups in the format of the quest, popular among the young. Moreover, the Your Grandchild social project will be implemented in 2021, which received a grant of the Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area--Yugra, providing support and targeted assistance to lonely, elderly, and low-mobile people.

The centre's activists also plan to carry out a career guidance project for schoolchildren and students to help them adapt to the current labour market conditions. The volunteers will organise a series of live talks with guests, professionals in their fields, who will introduce the teenagers to the specialities and competencies needed for different jobs.

Also, the volunteer centre also hosts the municipal headquarters of the National Volunteer Victory Movement. The volunteers support veterans, homefront workers and war children living in Nyagan on an ongoing basis.

In 2020, projects dedicated to the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War were implemented in the city with the support of RN-Nyaganneftegaz. The enterprise helped install a monument to a military nurse and renovated the city's main stele.

Note for Editors:

Rosneft Oil Company, as a socially responsible enterprise, contributes continuously to the integrated social and economic development of the regions of its operation and supports projects that have a positive impact on the people's quality of life.

The Company also contributes heavily to national projects, including volunteer movement development. The Rosneft Group of Companies have a long-standing practice of volunteering events and actions, including assistance to vulnerable social groups (veterans, physically challenged people, children from orphanages, and the lonely elderly), organising and conducting sports, educational, social and cultural events, and implementing projects in the area of environmental protection and addressing environmental issues.

February 4, 2021

