Rosneft Oil : Economic Effect of Operational Efficiency Improvement Programme at Syzran Refinery Reaches 2 Billion Roubles

The Syzran refinery, an enterprise of Rosneft Oil Company's refinery complex, has received 1.9 billion roubles of economic effect from the implementation of the operational efficiency improvement (OEI) programme in 2020, exceeding last year's indicators by 20%. Under the OEI activities, the conversion rate rose by 1.8% to 79.83%.

Improvement of production asset efficiency is one of the key components of the Rosneft-2022 Strategy. The Company carries out systematic work aimed to cut the operating costs of the enterprises through the implementation of advanced technological solutions and management approaches.

The OEI programme optimized the work of column equipment of the Syzran refinery crude distillation unit, improved the effectiveness of thermal cracking and catalytic reforming units, raised the output of the refinery's own energy resources and improved the efficiency of thermal and electric power.

The steam-condensate scheme of the isomerization unit was upgraded to reduce steam consumption. The modern heater of the catalytic reforming unit reduced fuel consumption and significantly curbed heat losses. Therefore, the undertaken activities significantly reduced the environmental impact.

The Syzran refinery also carries out a Programme of continuous improvements engaging the refinery workers. In 2020, the effect of the implementation of suggestions of refinery specialists reached 440 million roubles.

Note for Editors: Syzran Refinery JSC produces more than 30 different petroleum products, which are in high market demand: motor gasolines and diesel fuels of highest emission standard, liquefied petroleum gas, bitumen, low-sulphur marine fuels and so on. A large-scale modernization program is currently underway at the refinery to further improve the conversion rate and to get the best out of usage of the secondary processes for light oil product recovery enhancement.

March 1, 2021