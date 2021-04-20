Log in
Rosneft Oil : Employees Support Blood Donation Movement

04/20/2021 | 09:33am EDT
Today is the National Blood Donor Day. This day is devoted to those who voluntarily donate blood and save the lives of others in that way.

Blood donation is an important mission, especially topical nowadays when all the world faces the new coronavirus infection pandemic. Being committed to the high social responsibility principles, the employees of Rosneft and its subsidiaries have been taking part in the organised Donor Days and donate blood individually for more than a decade. Several dozens Company's employees are titled as honourable donors of Russia as they have donated blood more than 40 times. About 1,500 Company's employees take part in the Donor Days annually.

This year, complex activities are being held at Rosneft enterprises in support of the blood donation movement: the mobile blood donor centres are organised, the health workers give educational lectures and consultations on how to become a blood donor. The management and the employees of the enterprises participate in news bulletins and broadcasts, sharing the experience.

Note for Editors:

Rosneft has been a member of the UN Global Compact for more than 10 years. In 2018, the Company confirmed its commitment to 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including the strategically prioritised goal №3 Good Health and Well-Being. Providing a healthy lifestyle and assistance to the well-being of all people of all ages are the important aspects of sustainability. Compliance with the high employees' social protection standards is the bedrock stance of the management of Rosneft. For many years the Company continues to be one of the most socially responsible employers in Russia.

Rosneft
Information Division
April 20, 2021

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
