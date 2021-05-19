Log in
    ROSN   US67812M2070

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Rosneft Oil : Recognised as Leader of Bloomberg ESG Rating Among Leading Oil and Gas Companies

05/19/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Rosneft Oil Company continues to strengthen its position in international ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) ratings. Rosneft has improved its position (to 71.83 out of 100) and has become a leader among top oil and gas companies in the international Bloomberg ESG Disclosure ranking, which evaluates information transparency in the ESG area.

Bloomberg analysts assess international companies' environmental, social and corporate governance disclosures. Some 325,000 international investors have access to Bloomberg's ESG platform. Bloomberg provides data and ESG ratings to more than 11,800 companies from over 100 countries.

The Company's ESG initiatives are also noted by other rating agencies. For instance, Rosneft has been included in the FTSE4Good list of member companies with a high score on ESG performance and transparency in disclosure for the second consecutive year.

Furthermore, Sustainalytics, an international agency, improved the Company's ranking twice in April 2021. With a score of 33.9, Rosneft was the best among Russian oil and gas companies.

Note for Editors:

Rosneft ensures a high level of information transparency in terms of ESG. Since 2007, the Company has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Rosneft has been a member of the UN Global Treaty for over a decade, thus confirming its commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development.

The Company was the first in the Russian oil and gas market to declare its commitment to 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, presenting its ambitious 2035 Carbon Management Plan.

In 2020, Rosneft published an update to its Public Statement regarding human rights and the Declaration of Respect for Human Rights during interaction with suppliers of goods, works and services.

Rosneft Information Division
May 17, 2021

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 B - -
Net income 2021 12 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,76x
Yield 2021 8,55%
Capitalization 69 101 M 69 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 12,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY28.97%69 101
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.57%1 894 737
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.84%154 273
TOTAL SE12.45%127 202
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%125 718
GAZPROM20.94%80 570