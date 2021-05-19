Rosneft Oil : Recognised as Leader of Bloomberg ESG Rating Among Leading Oil and Gas Companies

Rosneft Oil Company continues to strengthen its position in international ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) ratings. Rosneft has improved its position (to 71.83 out of 100) and has become a leader among top oil and gas companies in the international Bloomberg ESG Disclosure ranking, which evaluates information transparency in the ESG area.

Bloomberg analysts assess international companies' environmental, social and corporate governance disclosures. Some 325,000 international investors have access to Bloomberg's ESG platform. Bloomberg provides data and ESG ratings to more than 11,800 companies from over 100 countries.

The Company's ESG initiatives are also noted by other rating agencies. For instance, Rosneft has been included in the FTSE4Good list of member companies with a high score on ESG performance and transparency in disclosure for the second consecutive year.

Furthermore, Sustainalytics, an international agency, improved the Company's ranking twice in April 2021. With a score of 33.9, Rosneft was the best among Russian oil and gas companies.

Note for Editors: Rosneft ensures a high level of information transparency in terms of ESG. Since 2007, the Company has been publishing Sustainability Reports in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Rosneft has been a member of the UN Global Treaty for over a decade, thus confirming its commitment to the highest principles of sustainable development. The Company was the first in the Russian oil and gas market to declare its commitment to 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, presenting its ambitious 2035 Carbon Management Plan. In 2020, Rosneft published an update to its Public Statement regarding human rights and the Declaration of Respect for Human Rights during interaction with suppliers of goods, works and services.

Rosneft Information Division

May 17, 2021