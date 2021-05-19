Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSN   US67812M2070

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Biden seeks to mend Europe ties

05/19/2021 | 07:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, a move decried by critics of the project in Congress.

A State Department report sent to Congress concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity. But Blinken immediately waived those sanctions, saying that it was in the U.S. national interest.

The decision came as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild ties with Germany, after relations deteriorated under Republican former President Donald Trump. The waivers have no specific end date, but can be rescinded by the secretary of state.

The State Department imposed sanctions on four Russian ships, including the Akademik Cherskiy, which began pipe-laying for the project in Danish waters in April. It also imposed the measures on five other Russian entities, including the Russian Marine Rescue Service.

"Today's actions demonstrate the administration's commitment to energy security in Europe, consistent with the President's pledge to rebuild relationships with our allies and partners in Europe," Blinken said in a release, issued as he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Iceland for an Arctic Council conference.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has opposed the $11 billion project that would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, saying it is a bad deal for Europe. The United States is an exporter of natural gas to Europe in the form of LNG, but Russian gas is cheaper.

Washington fears Russia could use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to weaken European Union states by increasing dependency on Moscow.

STOPPING PIPELINE IS A 'LONG SHOT'

Russia's state energy company, Gazprom, and its Western partners are racing to finish the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea. The project, now about 95% complete, would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees and potentially undermining its struggle against Russian aggression.

A U.S. official conceded that stopping the project would be difficult but that Washington would keep trying. "We inherited a pipeline that was over 90% complete and so stopping it has always been a long shot," the State Department official said.

At the rate it is being constructed, Nord Stream 2 will be finished before the end of the year, if not sooner, analysts said.

U.S. lawmakers from both parties who oppose the project said the sanctions did not go far enough, as Russia could likely continue work.

Senator Jim Risch, the senior Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the waivers will be "a gift to Putin that will only weaken the United States' leverage in the lead up to the impending Biden-Putin summit."

Biden "should do everything possible to accomplish what the Trump administration failed to do for four years: stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for good," said Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat and chair of the committee.

Yuriy Vitrenko, the new CEO of Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, said Nord Stream 2 is Russia's "most malign and dangerous geopolitical project" and that Ukraine would ask Washington to fully apply its laws and impose sanctions to stop the pipeline.

U.S. officials hope the waiver will give time for discussions with Germany on potential negative effects of the pipeline and provide some leverage to deepen cooperation on broader issues, such as the pandemic, climate change, the economic recovery and dealing with China and Russia.

The waiver also "provides space for diplomatic engagement with Germany to address the risks that a completed pipeline would pose to Ukraine and European energy security," the State Department official told reporters.

Germany has been pressing for the United States to drop its opposition to the project, arguing that the overall relationship was too important to sacrifice over what Berlin has described as a commercial project.

"We see this as a constructive step, which we are happy to further discuss with our partners in Washington," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.

Russian officials signaled on Wednesday that waivers could help mend Washington's fraught ties with Moscow.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Timothy Gardner and Steve Holland in Washington, Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Humeyra Pamuk in Reykjavik; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)

By Timothy Gardner, Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
05:26aROSNEFT OIL  : Recognised as Leader of Bloomberg ESG Rating Among Leading Oil an..
PU
05/18GAZPROM  : Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sancti..
RE
05/14European Stocks End Higher As Countries Reopen Borders to Travelers
MT
05/14ROSNEFT OIL  : 2021 First quarter IFRS (Presentations)
PU
05/14Rosneft Swings Back to Profit Buoyed by Recovering Oil Prices
MT
05/14Rosneft Oil Swings to $2 Billion Profit in Q1 on Higher Operating Income, Low..
MT
05/14ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Financial Results for Q1 2021
EQ
05/14ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Operating Results for Q1 2021 -2-
DJ
05/14ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : Operating Results for Q1 2021
EQ
05/04ROSNEFT OIL  : will report its Q1 2021 IFRS financial results on Friday, May 14,..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 B - -
Net income 2021 12 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,61x
Yield 2021 8,78%
Capitalization 67 315 M 67 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 335 000
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,60 $
Last Close Price 7,09 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY28.97%69 101
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.57%1 894 788
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.44%154 249
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%131 664
TOTAL SE8.74%127 423
GAZPROM20.94%82 473