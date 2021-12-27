Public joint stock ROSBANK : Working hours of Rosbank branches during the New Year holidays

Dear Clients!

Rosbank wishes you a Happy New Year and Merry Christmas and informs you about the working hours of Rosbank branches during the holidays:

December 30 - pre-holiday working day (customer service - until 14:00 local time).

December 31 is a public holiday, offices do not serve clients.

from 1 to 9 January - non-working holidays.

January 4 and 8 - customer service is carried out in the duty offices of Rosbank.

from January 10 - standard office hours.

The provision of loans for retail lending products in the period from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022 is carried out in the duty offices of ROSBANK, as well as in ROSBANK Online.

Repayment of loans for retail lending products (with the exception of loans from borrowers of the Rosbank Dom branch) on these holidays is carried out in the following order:

1. If the due date for the monthly payment under the loan agreement falls on the period from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022, then the payment date is postponed to the first business day, that is, to January 10, 2022. (the next loan payment must be credited to the account by 21:00 local time, in foreign currency by 17:00 local time on January 10, 2022), at the same time:

for the "Credit Card" product: upon receipt of funds to the client's account on holidays, the debt repayment under the loan agreement will be carried out in a regular mode. If there is no / insufficient funds on the client's account to pay the payment on holidays, the deadline for paying the minimum monthly payment is postponed to January 10, 2022;

for other retail lending products: if there is sufficient funds on the client's account to pay the monthly payment, the bank will repay this debt under the loan agreement in the period from 5 to 9 January 2022. In the absence / insufficiency of funds on the account to pay the payment, the repayment of this debt will be carried out by the bank on January 10, 2022.

2.To avoid overdue debt on a loan with a payment due date of 12/30/21, the next monthly payment (minimum monthly payment) on the loan must be credited to the client's account in Russian rubles by 21:00 local time, in foreign currency by 17:00 local time 12/30/2021.

The procedure for repayment of loans by borrowers of the Rosbank Dom branch: if the payment date for your mortgage loan falls within the period from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022, the funds will be debited on the first business day (01/10/2022). You can see the confirmation of the payment in your Personal Account and Mobile Application the next day (01/11/2022) after the funds have been debited.

The deadlines for the execution of transactions on deposits and savings accounts, including the accrual of interest, do not change.

ACCEPTANCE OF PAYMENTS IN CURRENCY

December 29, 2021 - Accepting payments in USD (US dollars), EUR (Euro), CAD (Canadian dollar), HKD (Hong Kong dollar), CHF (Swiss franc), DKK (Danish krone), GBP (Pound sterling), JPY (Japanese yen), NOK (Norwegian krone), SEK (Swedish krona), CZK (Czech koruna), PLN (Polish zloty), CNY (Chinese yuan), BYN (Belarusian ruble), KZT (Kazakh tenge) carried out in regular mode in accordance with the working hours of Rosbank offices.

December 30, 2021 - Accepting payments in USD (US dollars), EUR (Euro), CAD (Canadian dollar), CHF (Swiss franc), DKK (Danish krone), GBP (Pound sterling), NOK (Norwegian krone), SEK (Swedish krona), CZK (Czech koruna), PLN (Polish zloty), CNY (Chinese yuan), BYN (Belarusian ruble), KZT (Kazakh tenge) is carried out in accordance with the opening hours of Rosbank offices.

Internet Bank and the Rosbank Online mobile app

The safety and well-being of clients, partners and employees is an absolute priority for Rosbank, so we recommend you to use the Internet Bank or the Rosbank Online mobile app to get banking services. It is a convenient alternative to visiting a branch, which significantly saves time and helps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

Our mobile app offers the opportunity to get services and perform a wide range of everyday financial transactions, including repayment of current loans, currency exchange, payment for mobile services, housing and utilities, taxes and fines, without visiting bank branches.

Contact Center

You can also make transactions on the account through the Contact Center of Rosbank:

get detailed advice on accounts, cards, loans, deposits;

manage services;

change the attributes of the main account on the card;

order an urgent reissue of the card;

activate or block your bank card;

manage the parameters of 3 DS and SMS services;

connect Internet Bank and mobile app.

You can also ask a question and get an answer in a chat with a bank employee in the Rosbank Online app.

Tel. 8 800 234 44 34 (free call in the regions where the bank operates), as well as to the short number * 5434 (free of charge from all mobile phones in the regions where Rosbank operates).

ATMs

At Rosbank ATMs, you can:

withdraw funds from the account;

make monthly payments for loans (in Rosbank ATMs with cash-in function). In order to pay for the loan via ATM, the funds must be deposited to your debit card, to which the repayment account is linked. The write-off will be made automatically on the set date;

deposit funds to the credit card of Rosbank. To do this, use the "Deposit funds" service at the Rosbank ATM, the funds are credited online.

To repay loans of Rosbank Dom and Rosbank Auto, use the service "Repayment of loans" at Rosbank ATMs.

To select the nearest ATM, call the Contact Center or use the link.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!

Your Rosbank