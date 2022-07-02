Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public joint stock company ROSBANK
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROSB   RU000A0HHK26

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK

(ROSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-30
111.40 RUB   +0.36%
10:47aRosbank shrugs off impact of Clearstream block on correspondent account
RE
06/29Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
RE
06/27Sanctions thwart Sovcombank's acquisition of Uzbek state lender
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rosbank shrugs off impact of Clearstream block on correspondent account

07/02/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View shows board advertising Rosbank in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender Rosbank believes a decision by European clearing house Clearstream to block its correspondent account will not have a significant negative impact on its operations, it said in a statement to a Russian media outlet on Saturday.

Clearstream said on Friday UK sanctions on June 29 on Rosbank's majority owner Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros Capital clinched a deal in April to buy the lender from French bank Societe Generale, had forced it into its decision.

"Clearstream Banking's cash correspondent bank Rosbank is no longer available to receive income proceeds that may result from securities issued outside of Russia and denominated in roubles," Clearstream said.

Rosbank said international depositories had told clients they could no longer use this account and had asked Rosbank to block incoming payments, the lender said in a statement carried by Russian outlet Frank Media.

"Clearstream's decision will not have a significant negative impact on Rosbank's operations," it said.

Clearstream said transactions involving Rosbank and its subsidiaries had been authorised to be wound down by July 30, enabling customers to move rouble funds outside of Clearstream Banking.

"Given the uncertain context, this situation may evolve in the future," Clearstream said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -1.72% 17100 End-of-day quote.-25.09%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK 0.36% 111.4 End-of-day quote.46.58%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.41% 20.805 Real-time Quote.-31.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.08% 55.25 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK
10:47aRosbank shrugs off impact of Clearstream block on correspondent account
RE
06/29Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
RE
06/27Sanctions thwart Sovcombank's acquisition of Uzbek state lender
RE
06/17FACTBOX : Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
06/10Russian c.bank to scrutinise banks' plans for fees on FX accounts
RE
06/06Exclusive-UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
06/06UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
06/06UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
05/25Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/24Factbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54 385 M 987 M 987 M
Net income 2020 15 529 M 282 M 282 M
Net cash 2020 183 B 3 319 M 3 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 B 3 135 M 3 135 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 330
Free-Float 0,03%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK
Duration : Period :
Public joint stock company ROSBANK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilya Andreevich Polyakov Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterina Bugaeva Chief Financial Officer
Didier Hauguel Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Sotin Chief Information Officer
Nataliya Konkina Head-Operational Activities
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK46.58%3 135
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.89%334 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%254 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 464
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 173
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%158 104