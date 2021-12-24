Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "SAFMAR Financial investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFIN   RU000A0JVW89

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

(SFIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock "SAFMAR Financial investments : S&P Assigns VSK an Insurer Financial Strength Rating at BB with a Stable Outlook

12/24/2021 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has assigned VSK Insurance House an Insurer Financial Strength Rating of BB with a stable outlook.

The agency notes VSK's leading position among non-life insurance companies and the increase in operating indicators demonstrated by the company in 2021 as having a favorable impact on the insurer's creditworthiness.

According to the analysts' conclusions, the positive factors that influenced its assessment of VSK's stability are the company's established insurance product distribution channels and stable market position - the company is one of the top 6 largest non-life insurers in Russia. According to S&P's projections, in the next two years, VSK's gross annual premiums will reach a growth rate of about 10%, which corresponds to the agency's expectations regarding the growth of the Russian non-life insurance market.

For the first 9 months of 2021, gross premiums collected by VSK increased by 12%, with the main growth drivers being hull, accident, and sickness insurance, VHI, and property insurance. In total, the share of auto insurance accounts for 47% of the insurance gross premiums written by VSK in the first half of the year.
Contributing to the company's operations are its experienced management team, established risk management practices, and significant liquidity reserves.

According to the agency, VSK's improved underwriting results and consolidation of capital position at fair levels will help the company maintain its strong competitive position in the Russian insurance market in the next 12 months. The rating may be upgraded if the company further improves its capital position and maintains stable asset quality and operating performance.

"For the first time, the S&P Global Ratings rating agency has assigned VSK an insurer financial strength rating, and right out of the gate, they gave us a high international level of BB with a stable outlook. The rating assigned confirms VSK's leading position in the Russian insurance market, financial stability, reliability, and transparency," notes Alexander Tarnovsky, VSK Insurance House CEO.

Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
12:37pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : S&P Assigns VSK an Insurer Financial Strength Ratin..
PU
12/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Net Profit of RussNeft Rises 5.5 Times in 9 Months ..
PU
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Shareholders have elected the new members of the SF..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Over 9 Months of 2021, Europlan Leasing Portfolio G..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Europlan maintains leadership in the leasing market..
PU
11/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : SFI and its assets included in RBC 500, the list of..
PU
09/29Npf Vneshekonomfond, Ao acquired NPF Mospromstroy-Fund from Public Joint Stock Company ..
CI
09/23Public Joint Stock Company "SAFMAR Financial investments" announced that it expects to ..
CI
09/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR F : SFIN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
05/17EuroPlan Reportedly Picks Banks for IPO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 435 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2020 -3 719 M -50,5 M -50,5 M
Net Debt 2020 77 004 M 1 046 M 1 046 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 248 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2019 -8,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 266
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avet Vladimirovich Mirakyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Andriyankin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman
Alla Georgievna Gryaznova Independent Director
Aleksandr Ivanovich Myakenkiy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS7.10%344
BLACKROCK, INC.26.66%138 840
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.31%94 121
UBS GROUP AG31.76%61 557
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.92%47 988
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.00%43 892