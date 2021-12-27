Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Public Joint Stock Company "SAFMAR Financial investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFIN   RU000A0JVW89

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

(SFIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Joint Stock "SAFMAR Financial investments : SFI's new board of directors to include six independent directors

12/27/2021 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders of SFI Investment Holding (SFI PJSC, MOEX: SFIN) elected a new board of directors at an extraordinary meeting on December 24, 2021. The new board will include nine people, six of whom are independent directors.

Oleg Vyugin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors at a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the meeting.

The renewed board of directors will include:

  • Evgeniya Zavalishina, Independent Director;

  • Boris Kim, Independent Director;

  • Artem Konstandyan, Independent Director;

  • Maxim Lapin, Independent Director;

  • Janusz Lella, Independent Director;

  • Florian Jansen, Independent Director;

  • Oleg Vyugin, Non-Executive Director;

  • Said Gutseriev, Non-Executive Director;

  • Avet Mirakyan, CEO of SFI.

"Two-thirds of SFI's investment holding company directors are independent members. Their presence on the board speaks to the greater openness of the company and a more transparent decision-making process. The directors are experts in different areas of the economy, which will allow them to efficiently and competently develop the strategy of our diversified investment holding. We are confident that the implementation of the best practices in corporate governance will make our holding more attractive to investors," said Oleg Vyugin, the Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors also elected the Audit Committee (chaired by Maksim Lapin), Nomination and Compensation Committee (chaired by Janusz Lella), and Strategy Committee (chaired by Boris Kim).

You can read more about the members of the SFI Board of Directors on the holding company's website.

Disclaimer

Safmar Finansovye Investitsii PAO published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 11:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
06:27aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : SFI's new board of directors to include six indepen..
PU
12/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : S&P Assigns VSK an Insurer Financial Strength Ratin..
PU
12/02PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Net Profit of RussNeft Rises 5.5 Times in 9 Months ..
PU
11/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Shareholders have elected the new members of the SF..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Over 9 Months of 2021, Europlan Leasing Portfolio G..
PU
11/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : Europlan maintains leadership in the leasing market..
PU
11/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK "SAFMAR FINANCIAL : SFI and its assets included in RBC 500, the list of..
PU
09/29Npf Vneshekonomfond, Ao acquired NPF Mospromstroy-Fund from Public Joint Stock Company ..
CI
09/23Public Joint Stock Company "SAFMAR Financial investments" announced that it expects to ..
CI
09/20PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR F : SFIN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 435 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 -3 719 M -50,8 M -50,8 M
Net Debt 2020 77 004 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 239 M 343 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2019 -8,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 7 266
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Public Joint Stock Company
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avet Vladimirovich Mirakyan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Andriyankin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Oleg Vyacheslavovich Viyugin Chairman
Alla Georgievna Gryaznova Independent Director
Aleksandr Ivanovich Myakenkiy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY "SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS7.06%343
BLACKROCK, INC.26.66%138 840
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.21%93 649
UBS GROUP AG31.76%61 588
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.92%47 988
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.00%43 892